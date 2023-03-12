Eagles Trade Target Off the Market: Star CB Heads to Dolphins

Forget designs on All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey coming to Philadelphia. The 28-year-old defensive stud is headed to the AFC following a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Miami Dolphins. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on March 12, revealing the Los Angeles Rams swapped Ramsey for a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey, a six-time Pro Bowler, is widely regarded as the best cover corner in football. He had been loosely brought up in trade rumors for the Philadelphia Eagles, in which they would part with a first-round pick. That won’t be happening as he takes his talents to South Beach to partner with Xavien Howard for what should be the league’s stingiest cornerback tandem. They have combined for 47 career interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are figuring out what to do about Darius Slay and his apparent trade request. The 32-year-old went on record with his desire to stay in midnight green, but Slay’s agent has put feelers out to teams that his client could be available.

The Eagles’ front office is doing their own due diligence, too, just in case the two sides can’t arrive at a mutually beneficial contract extension in 2024. Everything is fluid. Everything is amicable.

“I do want to finish my career as an Eagle, but we’ll see,” Slay said on his Big Play Slay podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “We be looking forward to it, man. Got time here. But best believe, I do want to be an Eagle. But if my job requires me to go elsewhere, then I’ll go.”

Darius Slay on his podcast: "…I just want my fans to know: Slay did not ask to be traded. But this is part of the business. There’s no bad blood against neither one of us, me or Howie. …I do want to finish my career as an Eagle, but we’ll see."https://t.co/KZ7fuf2hOO — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 11, 2023

CBS Sports Pushed Hard for Ramsey to Eagles

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin had been pushing hard for Ramsey to land in Philadelphia. He called it one of “nine different blockbusters we think would make sense for both sides.” In his hypothetical, Philly surrendered a 2023 first-round pick (No. 30) and 2024 conditional fourth-rounder for Ramsey.

Benjamin mentioned Ramsey’s “ultra-competitive spirit and swagger” as a perfect fit in Philly. Here is what he wrote:

The Rams are finally paying for their all-star investments, shopping Ramsey three years after giving him a record $105M extension. Fresh off his second Super Bowl appearance in six seasons, Eagles GM Howie Roseman loves himself a splashy upgrade, especially in the secondary. And with two starters — CB James Bradberry and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson — hitting free agency, he’d essentially be swapping them out for a single shutdown complement to Darius Slay in Ramsey, whose ultra-competitive spirit and swagger would fit right in with the Philadelphia market.

Javon Hargrave Headed to Atlanta?

Javon Hargrave is as good as gone. He is almost certainly not playing in Philadelphia next year. Now speculation is running rampant about where he might land in free agency on March 15. One trendy pick is the Atlanta Falcons where he could team up with two-time Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett.

That would be the “most dynamic inside duo” in the NFL, according to former Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith. Strong words. Hargrave is expected to command as much as $20.1 million per year.