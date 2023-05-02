Vikings Make Major Decision on Ex-Eagles Draft Bust

It appears as if Jalen Reagor will be headed into free agency in 2024 without any reassurances. The Minnesota Vikings declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The move wasn’t a surprising one as the former first-round pick has been a major bust. The Philadelphia Eagles infamously took him one spot ahead of All-Pro Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft at No. 21 overall. Reagor has hauled in 72 receptions for 799 yards, plus 61 punt returns for 488 yards and 12 kick returns for 255 yards. He has 5 total touchdowns.

Reagor is due $2.4 million (via Spotrac) in 2023 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The Vikings could end up working out an extension if the 24-year-old wows this season. Then again, Reagor would probably have his fair share of offers if they were to happen. Anything is possible.

Update: The #Vikings are declining the 5th-year option on the contract of WR Jalen Reagor, per @tompelissero Reagor was picked one spot ahead of All-Pro Justin Jefferson in the 2020 Draft by the #Eagles, he was later traded to Minnesota for two draft picks. Reagor caught 8… pic.twitter.com/JhvopgaerR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 2, 2023

The Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024. (The latter turns into a fifth-rounder if certain statistical benchmarks aren’t met). Philadelphia was able to parlay that seventh-rounder and trade up to grab Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee in Round 6. It sure looks like the Eagles made the best of a bad situation, something general manager Howie Roseman hoped would happen.

“Obviously, it didn’t work out for us the way we hoped and wanted to,” Roseman said of Reagor after the trade, via the Eagles website. “That’s my responsibility at the end of the day. I look at everything we do and I look at it with a critical eye and I try to get better. I know I can continue to improve.”

Eagles Discussed Trading No. 30 Pick

The Eagles chose Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith with the 30th overall pick in Round 1. Everyone was shocked that the freak of the combine was still on the board, including Roseman who admitted to fielding offers for the pick. He decided to stay put and take Smith. The stud pass rusher has been compared favorably to stud Pro Bowler Haason Reddick.

“Yeah, I think that’s one of the things in the draft you have to be flexible,” Roseman told reporters. “You go into the draft and you say here are a couple names at 30, and then you see guys sitting up there like Nolan, and again, an incredible person.”

Fun fact: If Nolan Smith was a WR he would be the most athletic WR in the last 36 years (history of RAS data) pic.twitter.com/eftbq3UMEh — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) May 2, 2023

Roseman continued: “Obviously, he has unbelievable traits in his body, a leader and a winner. For us, we were fielding calls at that time, and I think coach and I kind of looked at each other like this is the guy. We didn’t want to get too cute, and we’re excited to add him.”

Eagles Change Twitter Bio Reflect Georgia Love

The running joke in the front office has turned into a public acknowledgment of the organization’s love for Georgia players. The franchise tweaked its Twitter bio to read “PhilaGeorgia BullEagles OR GeorgiaDelphia EagleDawgs.” It’s a reflection of the past two drafts which saw the Eagles add Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith, plus make a trade for D’Andre Swift.