Vikings WR Jalen Reagor Addresses Eagles Revenge Goals

It’s going to be a wild scene on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field when Jalen Reagor trots out for his first punt return. He’ll be wearing a purple uniform, one with a Minnesota Vikings logo on it, and a loud chorus of boos is expected.

Reagor donned a midnight green jersey during his first two drama-filled seasons in Philly before the team traded him. The 21st overall pick from 2020 was a favorite punching bag for Philadelphia Eagles fans, something Reagor never quite learned how to handle. Now the speedy receiver returns to town as the enemy.

Is Reagor seeking revenge on his former squad? You betcha.

“Of course, why not?” Reagor told the Pioneer Press. “But I’m not going to go into the game pressing. Just going to let the game come to me. Whatever plays I make, make the best of them.”

It’s unclear how much playing time Reagor will see against the Eagles in Week 2. He saw just four snaps for the Vikings in Week 1, all of them on special teams. He returned one punt for seven yards. That was it. His role remains shrouded in mystery. Ditto for the greeting awaiting him in Philadelphia.

“Who knows?” Reagor said of what to expect from Eagles fans. “It could be good, bad, indifferent. Those things I really don’t worry about because it’s out of my control.”

Howie Roseman Admits to Making Mistake

Reagor’s demise was exacerbated by the fact the Eagles selected him over Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL draft. No one will ever let Howie Roseman live that mistake down, not after Jefferson morphed into arguably the best receiver in football. Ironically those two are now teammates in Minnesota.

But the stain of that missed opportunity is indelible. Roseman recently addressed the Reagor pick and respectfully owned up to his failure.

“That’s on me, one hundred percent,” Roseman told SportsRadio 94WIP. “At the end of the day, I’m responsible for all of that. But I also promise you one thing , if I make a mistake I’m going to do everything in my power to make it up.”

As far as any revenge from the Eagles side of things, perish the thought. Head coach Nick Sirianni wished Reagor the best immediately following the trade.

“We do wish him the best. You get emotionally attached to everybody you have here as players,” Sirianni told reporters. “He’s not on our team anymore. He’s a Minnesota Viking now. He gave some good plays while he was here.”

Eagles Sign Tackle Jarrid Williams

The Eagles had an opening on their practice squad and used it on Jarrid Williams. The 6-foot-6, 308-pound tackle spent training camp in Philly after the team signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent. He was released twice over the summer.

Williams had some good buzz heading into the draft following a dominant 2021 campaign at the University of Miami. He started 10 games at right tackle for the Hurricanes and earned an 84.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.