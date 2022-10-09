Eagles Twitter Freaks Out After Jason Kelce Leaves Cardinals Game

The entire City of Philadelphia was holding its breath on Sunday with 4:38 left in the second quarter. That’s when All-Pro center (and future Hall of Famer) Jason Kelce walked to the locker room.

Kelce had a noticeable limp in his right leg, prompting everyone is speculate on a possible knee injury. He did leave the field under his own power. No cart was necessary, and no injury update was immediately given by the team. Rookie Cam Jurgens took over at center …. briefly, more on that later.

That didn’t stop the armchair doctors and worrisome fans from flooding Twitter with ominous takes. Hopefully this wasn’t a season-ending injury (it didn’t look like one at the time) or something that could possibly hinder Kelce all year and force an early retirement.

People were losing their minds.

Prayer circles were formed. Body parts were offered up.

PRAYER CIRCLE: 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

Jason Kelce

🕯 is Okay 🕯 🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 — Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) October 9, 2022

And Jesus and other Gods were invoked. The Eagles game didn’t matter anymore. The only thing worth talking about was Kelce’s health.

All those fears turned out to be exaggerated. Kelce came running out of the tunnel with his helmet on to start the third quarter. There is no quit in No. 62. He wasn’t leaving.

“He’s awesome and I’ve told him how much we want him back. He’s an unbelievable leader,” head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters last January, via NFL Media. “Everything you hear about, if you don’t know Jason Kelce personally, everything you hear about him is as advertised. He’s awesome, he’s a great leader, he’s a great player. He’s the backbone of this team.”

Landon Dickerson Hurt, Jordan Mailata Out

The Eagles were already down Jordan Mailata who was ruled out for Week 5 with a shoulder injury. Jack Driscoll started at left tackle. Then, Landon Dickerson was forced out of Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a leg injury. The Eagles listed him questionable to return and Sua Opeta took over at left guard. Dickerson did stay on the sideline in the second half but kept his helmet off as he stretched. He would eventually return.

Eagles offensive line is currently down Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson and Jason Kelce. Philly is used to dominating up front but not right now. Two stats that show it: Miles Sanders: 6 carries, 15 yards

Jalen Hurts: 4 QB hits — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 9, 2022

The Eagles got two first-half touchdowns behind the sturdy legs of Jalen Hurts. The dual-threat quarterback punched two goal-line scores in, both of them on 1-yard runs. Philadelphia took a 14-7 lead into the halftime locker room. Hurts was 21-of-29 for 176 passing yards, plus 49 rushing yards.

Eagles Keep 7 Players Inactive vs. Arizona

Philadelphia kept seven players inactive in Week 5 against Arizona:

Jake Elliott (right ankle), Boston Scott (rib), Avonte Maddox (ankle), and Jordan Mailata (shoulder) were expected to be out as they battle some lingering injuries. Ian Book is the third-string quarterback and hasn’t been active once this year. Patrick Johnson was concussed last week and still hasn’t cleared the protocols.

“They’re all working their butts off to try to play,” Sirianni said of his injured guys on October 5. “I know that, and the trainers, our athletic training room is doing a great job of rehabbing. They’re doing a great job of doing everything they can do to get ready to go, and we’ll see what happens.”