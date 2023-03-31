Eagles Star Calls Lamar Jackson ‘Great Fit’ for Hated NFC East Rival

There is no shortage of rumors about where Lamar Jackson might end up playing football in 2023 following his unexpected trade request. While the Baltimore Ravens don’t appear in a hurry to get rid of their dual-threat franchise quarterback, he clearly wants out and made sure to let people know why.

The shocking announcement hit the NFL Annual Meeting like a ticking time bomb. Now everyone has an opinion on where Jackson might land, including Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce. The future Hall of Famer suggested a few potential landing spots on his “New Heights” podcast.

Lamar Jackson has requested a trade. https://t.co/O41RchNDbj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2023

Kelce, who just re-upped with the Eagles on a one-year deal, put the Washington Commanders in the conversation to trade for Jackson.

“I know that Washington has said they’re not interested. I think that would actually be a great fit because I think they have a good defense and Lamar would fit in well,” Kelce said, then quickly added: “I hope you don’t end up in Washington.”

Who do you want on? https://t.co/opK8K5DD9J — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 30, 2023

Obviously, Kelce doesn’t want to see Jackson twice a year in the NFC East. He also mentioned the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints.

“Falcons run the ball a lot and whenever you have a running quarterback that’s going to pair up well with a good run game … The Saints have a good defense. Titans, I could see him doing well there but they’re kind of in a little bit of a rebuild mode. Patriots, I could see that happening, I don’t know.”

Travis Kelce Picks Packers to Land MVP QB

Travis Kelce, the Hollywood half of the “New Heights” podcast, also delivered a prediction on where Jackson might land in a trade. He made it clear he doesn’t want the 2019 NFL MVP in the AFC, predicting a good marriage for him in Green Bay.

“I just want him out of the AFC,” Travis said.

Packers get Lamar, Ravens get Jordan Love. — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) March 27, 2023

Remember, the Packers are losing Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Jason agreed that Jackson would be a good fit in Green Bay due to the system they run there. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is a disciple of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I really do think that anyone who has run the Shanahan offense is probably going to be able to utilize Lamar’s legs and athleticism,” Jason said. “Do a lot of boots, get him outside the pocket. They’ve shown that they are able to adapt and do some of the read plays and different things, so I think that that would work.”

Jason Kelce Makes Plea for Ezekiel Elliott

The Kelce brothers also discussed free agency and the moves their respective teams have made to improve their rosters. One name on everyone’s mind has been former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott who included the Eagles on his three-team wish list.

Come to the eagles … great team and organization… good businessmen to help further your future and yoh already a chaser!!! Cmon brooo! We out! https://t.co/l4Gu73LycI — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 23, 2023

Kelce, piggybacking off pleas from Lane Johnson and Darius Slay, put it out on record that he would welcome Elliott into the Eagles’ nest.

“We’re tampering all over social media,” Jason said. “I’m for all the really good players coming to the Eagles for sure, and Zeke’s a really good player. I am not partaking in the recruiting but I guess I will now, ‘Zeke! Come to the Eagles!”