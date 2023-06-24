Eagles Star Makes Stunning Admission: ‘I Don’t Put the Effort In’

One thing you don’t hear often from a professional athlete is an honest answer about how much effort he or she puts into their craft. That can apply to on-the-field or off-the-field pursuits. It doesn’t matter.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has always been the exception to the rule. He prefers to tell it like it is, like a cooling breath of fresh air, whether it’s up to the highest standard in the room or well below everyone’s expectations. The 35-year-old was recently spotted at the 3rd Annual Sneaker Ball, hosted by Rodney McLeod and his wife, Erika, where he graced the red carpet at Vie by Cescaphe in a pair of white-and-black Air Force 1 sneakers.

Not normally the fashion plate, Kelce made a stunning admission (via The Inquirer’s Earl Hopkins) on his one-of-a-kind style: “I think I could be stylish if I put the effort in. I don’t put the effort in. Even now, I have sneakers tonight for the Sneaker Ball, but I would definitely prefer sandals.”

Jason Kelce: focused on football, not fits 🤣 pic.twitter.com/I1WoBmZtwh — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 21, 2022

Other celebrity athletes in attendance at the event included retired stars Rasheed Wallace (NBA), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL), and Jason Thompson (NBA). The event served as a fundraiser for McLeod’s youth development foundation Change Our Future. He and his wife have continued to give back to the Philadelphia community even after he left the Eagles’ organization in 2021. The one-time Super Bowl champion inked a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns this past offseason.

Red Flag: Aging Core Players in Philly

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin recently compiled a list of potential “red flags” for all the so-called Super Bowl contenders heading into the 2023 campaign. The Eagles were one of the teams mentioned as their reliance on “aging core players” was called into question.

Benjamin wrote the following:

On paper, Philly might remain the most talented team in the NFL, fresh off an NFC title. And Jalen Hurts can make up for a lot. But they’re dependent on plenty of older starters, from Jason Kelce (35) and Lane Johnson (33) to Brandon Graham (35) and Darius Slay (32). If several of them slip in performance or durability, both sides of the ball could feel it to a large degree.

Jalen Hurts was asked what stood out regarding the @Eagles off-season moves "Kelce's back" pic.twitter.com/yLSsYKtW25 — David (@PHLEagleNews) June 16, 2023

‘Beer Bowl’ Set for Sea Isle City on June 28

Jason Kelce announced plans for a third-annual guest bartending gig at the New Jersey Shore with proceeds going to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 28 at The Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City and it’s expected to be another packed house.

Travis Kelce — his Super Bowl-winning brother who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs — will be slinging drinks, too. Their mother, Donna, will be selling Jell-O shots, and several Eagles players are expected to make cameos at the event, including Jordan Mailata and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. The Kelce brothers revealed the date as well as details for a first-ever fan competition on their popular “New Heights” podcast:

NEW HEIGHTS BEER BOWL. $50K ON THE LINE… 92%ers come show out 🙌 Competition will take place at the Ocean Drive charity event June 28th & here's how you can enter 👀@JasonKelce @tkelce pic.twitter.com/FrUPOXAsG6 — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 2, 2023

Last year’s event raised more than $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation, according to executive director Ryan Hammond. SportsRadio 94 WIP will be broadcasting live from Paddy’s Green, an adjacent bar on The Ocean Drive property.