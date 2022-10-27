Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce Fires Back: ‘I’m Not Going to Say That’

The trade for Robert Quinn has everyone daydreaming about a Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia. The city is riding a tidal wave of momentum, crested by the Phillies’ unexpected World Series run, and hopefully carried to shore by the undefeated Eagles. Quinn’s arrival has left little doubt that the team is serious about winning a championship. Maybe even “all-in” as rumors of another move ramp up.

The 2022 Eagles are cautiously being compared to the 2017 championship team, with some calling this version better than that one. It’s a bold statement, but the argument can definitely be made. This roster has more upside — deeper, younger, and more talented at every position. All-Pro center Jason Kelce was asked for his opinion since he played on both squads. Unsurprisingly, Kelce downplayed the hype.

“I’m not going to say that. Even if it was true I probably wouldn’t say it,” Kelce said when asked if this was the most talented team he’s been on. “I don’t know if that’s true or not. We’re probably more talented in certain areas, maybe less talented in others, but we’re definitely very talented and more than talented enough to win against anybody we play.”

Wait, Kelce wasn’t done. The sage veteran sprinkled in coachspeak, perhaps channeling Jalen Hurts before he left the podium.

“I think as long we continue to grow and have the right focus, always trying to get better each and every day,” Kelce said. “You know, we’re only six games into the season, seven weeks. Where we’re at right now is not going to be what matters. What matters is where we’re going to be in the next 12-15 weeks.”

Eagles Ready to Welcome Quinn, No Problems

Quinn has a reputation as a fearsome pass rusher across the league. Offensive tackles get the night sweats thinking about stopping him. He has 102 career sacks, including 18.5 in 2021. Kelce rolled out the welcome mat for Quinn when he arrived at the Eagles’ facility on Thursday. Ditto for Brandon Graham. No one envisions any issues with him not fitting into the culture in the building.

“He’s a very tough matchup for a lot of tackles in the NFL and I think it’s a similar system for him [here],” Kelce said. “He’s played in things like this before so hopefully it’ll be an easy acquisition from that end. And I think we have a culture around here that is very welcoming of players. I don’t remember any instance, honestly, where we brought a guy in and it was like a problem or a cancer.”

Let’s Go Phillies: Dancing On My Own

Everyone inside the NovaCare Complex is excited about the Phillies’ wild run toward a title. Jordan Mailata was singing “Dancing On My Own” — the baseball team’s rally song — on Thursday while reporters quizzed players about their favorite moments during the World Series run.

Everyone is enjoying it, with Kelce playing the part of head cheerleader. He attended Game 3 of the NLCS and danced with the Phillie Phanatic, then chugged a beer on the field. It was a surreal night.

“It’s a great time to be in the City of Philadelphia. The games are awesome to go to,” Kelce said. “Just a fun experience. The Phanatic is obviously legendary in this town. I tell people this … my wife like cries sometimes when she sees The Phanatic which I don’t really get … I guess I get it now because he puts you in a good mood.”