Eagles Star Jason Kelce Gets Candid on Chiefs’ Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is under an increased spotlight partially as a result of his brother Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift. The Eagles star was asked about how his family has been impacted by the power couple’s relationship as well as his own growing popularity. Kelce labeled recent months as a “whirlwind” while admitting that airport trips are slightly more challenging.

“I don’t know. I think it’s been a whirlwind,” Kelce told reporters on November 16, 2023. “We kind of started last year with the podcast and everything and it’s continually built up more and more from the Super Bowl and my brother’s love life and ‘People Magazine.’ Shout out to ‘People Magazine.’

“Yeah, I think it’s continued to get more and more [publicity]. And you just kind of take it one day at a time. I think you try and stay grounded with it. You try and be realistic about it. And just try and keep being the same person you are. Harder to go out to the airport,” Kelce adds.

“That’s more difficult now than it used to be. But outside of that, I think you just try and keep doing what you’ve been doing. Obviously, something’s working.”

Jason Kelce to Travis Kelce on Trip With Taylor Swift: ‘It’s a Lot of Fun Seeing the Look on Your Face’

The Eagles center also reacted to his brother’s recent trip to Buenos Aires. During the bye week, the Chiefs star was spotted spending time with Swift during a series of concerts in South America.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, it was a lot of fun,” Kelce said on seeing footage of his brother’s trip to Argentina during a November 15 episode of the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. “It was a lot of fun watching it [Travis Kelce’s trip] through social media take place. And it’s a lot of fun seeing the look on your face. So, I’m glad that you enjoyed it, Travis.”

Travis Kelce responded by noting that they needed to get his brother to a concert. The Eagle vet admitted he would “love to go” to a Swift show.

Eagles Rumors: Taylor Swift Grew Up a Philly Fan

Swift’s fandom has been a subject of Eagles rumors since news broke about her relationship with Travis Kelce. The singer even talks about her Eagles love in the song “Gold Rush.”

“There was sort of, I don’t know how large the debate was,” Swift explained during a May 13 show at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. “But I did see the debate about [the “Gold Rush” song lyrics]. I have a lyric that says, ‘With my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.’

“And I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles. And I love the band the Eagles. But guys, like come on. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team.”

Something tells us Swift has traded in her Eagles love for the Chiefs. The Swift and Kelce families are rumored to be meeting up during the Eagles-Chiefs Monday Night Football showdown on November 20. We are unlikely to see an Eagles shirt hanging from Swift’s suite door at Arrowhead Stadium.