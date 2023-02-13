Jason Kelce Sends NSFW Message to Travis Kelce After Chiefs Beat Eagles

Leave it to Jason Kelce to lighten the mood after a heart-wrenching loss. The All-Pro center was still collecting his thoughts at his post-game press conference, compartmentalizing all the running emotions from the weeklong family reunion better known as the Kelce Bowl. His brother walked away the winner on Sunday and, as they say, to the victor go the expletives.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. Travis Kelce now has two Super Bowl rings, compared to one for Jason Kelce. The older brother, a player who has contemplated retirement in each of the last three offseasons, shared his congratulations in the perfect NSFW message after the game.

“I don’t know, maybe it hasn’t hit me yet,” Kelce said. “I was real emotional when I saw my mom and dad. Trav, I was not too emotional, obviously. ‘F*** you, congratulations.’ Nah, I think it’s awesome.”

The room erupted with laughter, then the Eagles star got serious. He revealed that he and his brother talked more this year than ever before, since college probably. Their weekly podcast, New Heights, was a breakout hit for Apple and allowed them to unleash their big personalities on the world. Jason also got the chance to reconnect with Andy Reid – his first NFL coach – and some other people in the Chiefs’ organization who he holds in high regard.

“I haven’t quite let the emotion get to me yet. I’m sure we’ll have a more emotional interaction,” Jason said. “You know, really, really happy for Trav. He played his a** off. That team deserves everything they had coming to them. They’ve earned it. I’ve got a lot of respect for everybody in that organization.”

Travis Kelce Gets Emotional Talking About Big Bro

Travis Kelce has long carried a reputation as the wild child in the Kelce clan. He navigated some off-the-field troubles in college thanks to unwavering support from his older brother. Jason has been labeled the harder worker, kind of like the dad in the relationship between the two siblings. Travis prefers to rock the designer pre-game fits and star in reality shows. The brothers show their personalities in different ways, neither one better than the other one.

"I love you"

After Travis beat Jason in Super Bowl LVII, all the emotions came pouring out. Little brother couldn’t his feelings or hold them in as he discussed what the two talked about during their embrace at midfield.

“There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” Travis said. “You joke around all the time and say you want to beat your brother on the biggest stage, but it’s a weird feeling. That team had great leadership, great coaches and it came down to the end. We have all the respect in the world for those Eagles. There’s nothing I can say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season.”

Jason Kelce Mulling Retirement Once Again

Jason Kelce has always said that when he decides to hang up his cleats, he’ll announce it in a loud and emphatic manner. That announcement could be coming in the next month. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelce plans to make a final decision on his future before the new league year begins on March 15.

The 35-year-old refused to commit one way or the other in the aftermath of Super Bowl LVII. He needs more time to think about everything.

“I’m not saying that yet,” Kelce said. “We’ll see.”

Kelce also commented on the future of the Eagles’ organization, including a potential contract extension for Jalen Hurts. He’s trusting general manager Howie Roseman to do what’s best for the franchise moving forward.

“We’ll see how that unfolds over the offseason,” Kelce said. “But, all in all, it’s good for the organization, it’s good for the Eagles. It’s a good position to be in when you’re having to make these decisions. It means everybody was playing well and you’re evaluating good players and signing good players, so I have full confidence that we’ll have a great team next year. Howie will do a good job of figuring out this side of it.”