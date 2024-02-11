Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Sends Message With Non-Chiefs Super Bowl Outfit

Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie Kelce is making a statement at the Super Bowl. Kylie is passing on wearing any Kansas City Chiefs gear as she supports her brother-in-law Travis Kelce.

Instead, Kylie opted to wear a Cincinnati Bearcats sweater where Travis went to college. The Philly native clearly wants no part of wearing Chiefs gear, even for a night.

kylie refusing to show up in anything more supportive than a cincinnati bearcats shirt should be enough to give her the key to the city https://t.co/KOpp6GOuRf — not matt (@PanasonicDX4500) February 11, 2024

Kylie has been the subject of added attention since her husband’s shirtless antics during the KChiefs’ win’ weeks before the Super Bowl. While Kylie advised her husband to be on his best behavior, the Pro Bowler went rouge during the Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills.

Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Kelce Described Her Husband as a ‘Silver Fox’

It has been a busy few months for the Kelce family. Not only does Jason have a successful “New Heights” podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, but his relationship with Taylor Swift has added even more attention to all family members.

One thing that has not changed is Kylie’s admiration for her husband. Kylie popped on the brother’s pod to discuss Jason’s nomination for the Sexiest Man Alive award. The star’s wife claims the Eagles veteran is becoming a “silver fox” as he ages.

“He has not changed,” Kylie said of Jason. “I am on record for saying that I knew this. I mean, I married him, guys. All the women that passed up on this, haha, [he’s] mine.

“… This is another time where it’s a pain in the [expletive]. He’s aging like fine wine. He’s [got] like silver fox situation.”

Jason Kelce & Wife Kylie Kelce Are Cheering on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl

Kylie previously revealed that she will be with Jason cheering on Travis and the Chiefs in Las Vegas. As for the couple’s three kids, Kylie and Jason made the decision for them to remain at home for the Super Bowl.

“I love to do things that set them up for success,” Kylie told People during a February 8 interview. “The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason’s going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn’t ideal.

“We think they’ll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it’ll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way,” Kylie added. “The goal of the day is to just cheer on the Chiefs and make sure that we cheer hard enough that Uncle Trav can feel the energy and he can put that right onto the field.”

Kylie Kelce Has Been Spotted With Taylor Swift at Chiefs Games

A shirtless Jason is not the only one who has been seen with Swift during games. Kylie has also been spotted at Chiefs games cheering on Travis alongside Swift and the Kelce family.

During a September 2023 interview with Today, the couple cited communication as a major factor for success in their relationship. Just like on the offensive line, Jason attempts to constantly be communicating with Kylie.

“We’re the most important thing in both of our lives,” Jason noted. “Everything else takes a back seat.”

Despite not nailing Kylie’s advice about making a good first impression, it appears the Eagles star has the pop singer’s approval. Travis revealed on the duo’s podcast that Swift still is a big fan of his brother. Let’s see if Jason and Kylie can bring Travis some good luck in the Super Bowl.