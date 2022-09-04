Cowboys ‘Working Toward Deal’ with Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ

The Dallas Cowboys are on the verge of adding a future Hall of Famer to their offensive line. The team is “working toward a deal” with left tackle Jason Peters, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Nothing is done but there is mutual interest as the two sides look to finalize the financials.

Peters worked out at the Cowboys practice facility and passed his tryout with flying colors. The nine-time Pro Bowler started 15 games for the Chicago Bears last season following an 11-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He helped Philly win a Super Bowl ring in 2017 while serving as the unapologetic, no-nonsense Bodyguard for quarterbacks like Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Nick Foles, Carson Wentz, and Jalen Hurts over the years. Peters, a converted tight end, was first acquired by the Eagles (from Buffalo) in a franchise-changing trade in 2009.

The 40-year-old tackle joined the Bears late into training camp last year but picked up the system quickly. Peters posted a 77.5 grade (via Pro Football Focus), which was the highest grade for a Bears tackle since 2017. Overall, he was the 20th highest-rated tackle during the 2021 season.

“I just love the game,” Peters told the Bears website last August. “When you stop loving the game, you’re going to let it go. Right now, I still love doing it. It’s fun to me going out on Sundays. My nephews and family watch me. It’s just still fun to me. I like the camaraderie with the guys, the locker room. You don’t get that nowhere else but here.”

Eagles-Cowboys Rivalry Keeps Heating Up

If Peters does indeed ink a contract with the Cowboys, it would even more juice to an increasingly volatile Eagles-Cowboys rivalry. Dallas Goedert recently expressed his hatred for “America’s Team” in an off-the-cuff interview. The Eagles were also picked to “run away” with the NFC East by an NFL executive (via Heavy’s Matt Lombardo).

Need more positivity? The Athletic ranked the Eagles No. 5 out of all 32 teams, one spot ahead of the Cowboys, in a poll of NFL executives. Mike Sando wrote:

“This year’s roster is more talented, top to bottom, than any roster Philly has had in recent years,” said an exec who had the Eagles sixth in the NFC entering last season and fifth this time. “They have the best O-line in football. They have excellent D-line depth. I’m not sold on the quarterback, so there is cap there. The safety position is also interesting. They traded for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, but he wore out his welcome in New Orleans. We will see.”

Jordan Mailata Backs Peters’ NFL Return

Jordan Mailata is the guy who succeeded Peters at left tackle in Philadelphia. He nurtured and mentored the raw Aussie for three seasons, teaching him the tricks of the trade. Mailata has no hard feelings if Peters decides to return as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. It’s all love.

“I hope he can get the opportunity he wants,” Mailata told reporters. “But I’m not surprised, it’s JP, man. The bloke can do it.”

It will be weird to see him wearing that ugly star on his helmet, though.

“That’s going to be really strange,” Mailata said. “That’s the one thing I did think about was seeing him in a Dallas Cowboys outfit. It’s kind of weird.”