Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champion ‘Taps Out’ for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys jumped out to an impressive start in the NFC Wild-Card Round and took an 18-0 lead into the halftime locker room on Monday night. However, they lost a key starter on the offensive line in the first 30 minutes. Left tackle Jason Peters limped off the field with a hip injury late in the second quarter.

He was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s playoff game. Connor McGovern slid over to left guard and Tyler Smith went to left tackle to replace Peters. Dallas has been playing musical chair along their banged-up offensive line all season, but it’s certainly something to monitor heading into the deeper part of the postseason tournament.

Peters, who earned a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles, has been in and out of the lineup all year for Dallas. He has appeared in 10 games, including one official start for the Cowboys. He saw 235 total offensive snaps in the regular season.

Peters remains a living legend in Philadelphia where he’ll one day get inducted into the Eagles’ Hall of Fame. He’s due for a bust in Canton when all said and done, and there’s a decent chance the 40-year-old will see his No. 71 jersey retired. Peters was beloved by fans and the Eagles’ organization during his 11 years in midnight green.

Remember, the Texas native once caught heat for blasting the Cowboys as an “arrogant” organization and predicted Dallas fans would “jump off their bandwagon” during comments from 2018.

Then, upon inking a one-year deal with the Cowboys in September, Peters sent a back-handed compliment at Philly fans. While some in the media tried to play it up as fodder for their fierce NFC East rivalry, he dropped the quote with the utmost respect.

“I just know the Philly fans are f****** idiots,” Peters told reporters in October, via ESPN. “But they know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar … I got my first Super Bowl. I laid a lot of bricks there. Philly, that’s my city.”

Giants’ Saquon Barkley Spotted Watching Tape

The New York Giants are preparing to face the Eagles next week in the NFC Divisional Round. That game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field. Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley was making headlines for a viral video showing him watching game film of what NFL reporter Dov Kleiman thought was Eagles tape.

Upon further review, it appears as if Barkley was simply rewatching film from the Giants’ victory over Minnesota. There is a Vikings logo visible on his screen, although self-scouting is part of game prep.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll addressed the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game. He was asked specifically for his thoughts on taking on an Eagles team going for a three-game sweep over the Giants this season. His answer was rather predictable.

“None,” Daboll said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, you have matchups that you’ve went against here over the last two times you played them. One week really has nothing to do with the next week or one game has nothing to do with the next game other than you take things from it. You learn from it.”

Eagles Return to Practice Facility on Tuesday

The Eagles are officially back from their bye week. Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak to reporters at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (January 17) and the team will participate in a walk-through later in the afternoon. The team has been off since last Friday following a short week where the coaching staff ran them through a few light practices and individual drills. The focus had been on fundamentals and self-scouting.