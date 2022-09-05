Former Eagles Star Had Options, Chose to Sign With Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Eagles left tackle Jason Peters and made the announcement today, September 5. The two-time first team All-Pro will start on the practice squad and work his way into game shape, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

There had been speculation about this move over the last week or so, but what hadn’t been reported is that Peters had options and chose the arch rivals of his former team, despite once calling the Cowboys organization “arrogant.” Peters could have gone elsewhere, but felt more valued in Dallas, according to Cowboys TV host Kyle Youmans.

Couple years ago Jason Peters called the whole Cowboys organization arrogant. Money talks 😂#Eaglespic.twitter.com/nO05YTz2sf — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) September 4, 2022

While he might feel more valued in Dallas, they don’t seem to view him as their starter. The Cowboys want Peters to be a swing tackle, an insurance policy and provide depth, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cowboys Shuffling Offensive Line in Wake of Tyron Smith Injury

The signing comes after eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a torn hamstring and an avulsion fracture of his knee, requiring surgery and keeping him out until at least December, according to ESPN. The Cowboys find themselves potentially replacing an eight-time Pro Bowler with a nine-time Pro Bowler, although Peters is in the twilight of his career at 40 years old.

Peters spent 12 years in Philadelphia and went down as one of the all-time greats in the organization, and is considered a potential future Hall of Famer. Peters earned seven of his nine Pro Bowl invites with the Eagles, as well as both of his first team All-Pro selections. He also earned a Super Bowl ring in 2017, although he was one of the myriad Eagles who went down with a season-ending injury that year, tearing his ACL and MCL in October.

It remains to be seen whether or not Peters is plugged into the starting lineup or ends up serving as a backup, as the Cowboys spent a first round pick on offensive tackle Tyler Smith. The rookie was listed as a backup guard on the Cowboys depth chart, though. Prior to the injury to Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith was battling for a starting job at guard.

Dallas kicked him back out to tackle after the injury, and he’ll likely be the week one starter as JP gets up to speed. The quality of his play in the opener could determine the role Peters fills, but if things don’t go according to the Cowboys plan and the former Eagle takes the job, it could lead to Smith grabbing the starting spot at left guard before the end of the season. That’s would then likely be his spot for at least a couple of years, as the 31-year-old Tyron Smith is under contract through next season.

Love the move for rookie Tyler Smith. LT-in-waiting, but keeps him on track to start at LG in 2022. And now he not only gets to learn from Tyron Smith, but also Jason Peters – two of the best LTs over the last two decades. Master class in how to play the position. https://t.co/jIRNVC6vko — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 5, 2022

Eagles-Cowboys Rivalry Building

The Eagles host the Cowboys in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football, and the rivalry should be at a fevered pitch by then if things keep going the way they have. On top of Peters landing in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News published a graphic that included the Eagles mascot, Swoop, taunting the team. Fans of both teams had conflicting opinions on whether Swoop was taunting the Cowboys or jealous of them. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert also had some choice words for the Cowboys.