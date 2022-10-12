Jason Peters Rips Eagles Fans Prior to Homecoming: ‘F****** Idiots!’

Doug Pederson got a standing ovation in his Philadelphia homecoming. Don’t expect the same reaction if they flash Jason Peters up on the big screen on Sunday Night Football. Not after his incendiary comments about Eagles fans.

Peters, who wore midnight green for 12 seasons, didn’t hold back when asked for his thoughts on returning to Philly for the first time as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He expects a “nasty, vulgar” environment in the same city he paraded down the streets as a champion following a victory in Super Bowl LII. Those dusty avenues that once cheered him are now littered with idiots.

“I just know the Philly fans are f****** idiots when it comes to camaraderie and the Cowboys — any team, really,” Peters said via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “They start throwing stuff at teams. Like, when we played the Vikings [in early 2017], they were throwing stuff. I mean, they nasty [laugh]. …But they know that.

“They pride themselves on being nasty, you know, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you. They’re going to throw stuff. They pride themselves on that. They know that. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there, to me.”

Harsh. Peters did show some love and appreciation for “my city” when asked to reflect about his time there. However, the 328-pound left tackle ended those comments with another dig.

“It’s just another game for me,” Peters said. “I get to go back to where I laid the foundation at and got my championship. But it’s a division game. It’s going to be a feisty game, and like I said, it’s just another game for me.”

Dak Prescott participated in a light throwing session at the end of Cowboys’ practice on Wednesday. He told reporters it was a “solid” showing, but head coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t want to risk it. Dallas will keep backup Cooper Rush in the pilot’s chair for Sunday night’s game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I think we’re still in the medical rehab phase,” McCarthy said, via NFL Media. “Once he [Prescott] clears this phase and he’s fully activated, I think that’s when we have our conversation.”

Micah Parsons (groin) sat out Wednesday’s practice, although no one seemed concerned about him missing the game. The Cowboys also listed DeMarcus Lawrence (chest), Dalton Schultz (knee), and Jason Peters (chest) as limited participants.

Meanwhile, the Eagles released an estimation of an injury report since they conducted a walk-through. It was fairly clean. Rookie cornerback Josh Jobe (shoulder) was DNP while a slew of veterans was listed as limited participants:

Did Eagles Consider Drafting Micah Parsons?

The Eagles could have made the decision to draft Micah Parsons over DeVonta Smith in the 2021 NFL draft. There’s a good chance he would have been there at No. 12, negating the need to make a trade with Dallas and move up. Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked if staying put and grabbing Parsons was ever a consideration. He couldn’t remember.

“To say that I remember the plan that we had if we were going to draft him, I don’t remember. I think I was lobbying pretty hard for DeVonta [Smith]. So, I was thinking more about that,” Sirianni said. “But yeah, I just remember how much of a playmaker he is and he was, and being at Penn State, so a lot of respect for him. He’s doing the same things he was doing at Penn State and he’s doing it at a high level in the NFL.”