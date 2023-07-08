Eagles Predicted to Get Physical, Hard-Hitting Georgia Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles are still in the market for a new starting safety to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson. They could look to trade for a veteran playmaker like Budda Baker or Jeremy Chinn ahead of training camp, or they could decide to roll the dice and wait until next year’s draft. If they do, the Eagles could be in line to draft Georgia stud Javon Bullard.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid released his way-too-early mock draft for 2024 and puts Bullard in a midnight green jersey. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is a hard-hitting playmaker who has cross-trained at cornerback and safety. He earned Defensive MVP honors in each of Georgia’s wins during last year’s college playoff tournament, highlighted by two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the national championship game.

Bullard, who started 10 games in 2022, with 50 total tackles (7 tackles for loss) along with 3.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 1 fumble recovery. He has drool-worthy potential as a starting free safety in the NFL.

Reid wrote: “They haven’t found a solution to losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, but Bullard brings a very similar skill set to the slot. He primarily plays nickel and strong safety in Georgia’s defense, and he’s a physical tone-setter. Bullard had 50 tackles and two interceptions last season.”

Next Star Defensive Back for Georgia Bulldogs

The Eagles’ infatuation with Georgia players is far from a secret. They drafted three Bulldogs (Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo) in 2023, then traded for another one (D’Andre Swift). The trend started in 2022 when the Eagles selected Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, hence the tongue-in-cheek moniker of Georgia Philly Dawgs.

Javon Bullard fits the mold. He is a dynamic, physical stopper who has been pegged to be “Georgia’s next star defensive back.”

“I have big goals and big plans for myself and for this team. I just want to keep learning and keep growing,” Bullard told Connor Riley of DawgNation. “I feel like this is the best school to learn and grow from the DB perspective. I come in here eager to learn every day. With the coaching staff that we have and the plays that we run, I feel like it’s going to happen. Just keep eating, keep learning, and have a growth mindset every day that you come to work.”

Lively Competition Expected at Eagles Camp

The competition for the starting safety spots should be a lively one once training camp opens on July 25. Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds are holding down the top spots on the early depth chart, but they’ll have to hold off charges from rookie Sydney Brown and veterans Justin Evans and K’Von Wallace.

There is also the possibility of the Eagles adding more talent via free agency or trade. It’s a good problem to have for first-year defensive backs coach D.K. McDonald.

“The fun thing is we got a lotta guys that we can go to, and they get to compete everyday which is fun,” McDonald told reporters on June 1. “And that’s one of the hallmarks of this organization, that they get to compete and that’s what they’re doing. That’s what right now is all about and that’s what camp is all about, is guys going out and competing and seeing who can step up.”