Another Eagles Starter Sounds Off on Dirty Pro Bowl Diss

Another Philadelphia Eagles player snubbed from the Pro Bowl has spoken out. It’s becoming a common theme at the NovaCare Complex. Players are pissed off about not being rewarded for career years.

Lane Johnson let his feelings on the subject be known on Wednesday. One day later, it was Javon Hargrave’s turn to vent. The soft-spoken defensive tackle expressed disappointment over the slight, but he’s channeling it in a positive direction. Hargrave is using it as motivation instead of crying about it.

“Of course, I was disappointed when it first came out,” Hargrave told reporters, “but I think, like Coach Rock [Eagles defensive line coach Tracy Rocker] always preaches to us, ‘use things to find an edge on the football field,’ so that’s one of those things that I just take forth and use when I go out there on the field now.”

Hargrave had a fast and furious start to the 2021 campaign after racking up six sacks in the first five weeks. The former Pittsburgh Steeler has cooled off considerably, although his 7.5 total sacks is a new career-high. Again, more fuel for the fire.

“It’s just extra motivation for you,” Hargrave said. “Not saying we’re not motivated, it just adds to the fuel, especially when guys like that [Lane Johnson] and myself don’t make the Pro Bowl. You just take that in and use it as motivation more than letting it beat you up on the inside.”

DeVonta Smith Chasing DeSean Jackson

DeVonta Smith admitted he came into his rookie year with certain individual goals. He refused to name what they were when Heavy asked him earlier in the season. And he’s still refusing with two games left to go. The Heisman Trophy winner definitely had some, though.

“I’ll keep those goals to myself until I accomplish them,” Smith said.

DeVonta Smith is only 92 yards away from surpassing DeSean Jackson’s Eagles rookie WR record for yards in a season. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/meuabcybgk — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) December 30, 2021

That being said, Smith is only 92 yards away from eclipsing DeSean Jackson’s franchise record for rookie receiving yards. That, and a 1,000-yard season are clearly within reach. Smith has racked up 821 yards on 58 receptions and five touchdowns this year.

“The main thing is just going out there and continuing to be me,” Smith said. “As long as I do my job and the things that I’m supposed to do, whatever is supposed to happen is going to happen.”

Kenny Gainwell Gives Injury Update

Kenny Gainwell made a surprise appearance on the Eagles’ injury report on Wednesday. The rookie running back was listed as a limited participant due to an ankle injury. It was the first time anyone had heard of any issue with Gainwell. No worries, though.

“It happened on kick return [on December 26],” Gainwell said, “and I’m doing great right now.”

#Eagles held a walk-through today. QB Jalen Hurts was listed as a limited participant with an ankle injury. RB Kenneth Gainwell (ankle) also limited.

RB Jordan Howard (stinger) DNP.

RB Miles Sanders (broken hand) DNP. Philadelphia travels to Washington this weekend. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 29, 2021

Gainwell has seen his role increase and decrease throughout his first professional season at random. Now the Eagles have added Kerryon Johnson back into the mix, so there’s no telling how many touches he’ll see against Washington. Or if the team even keeps him active. Doesn’t matter. He’ll be ready for whatever role they need from him.

“I have a gameplan every week,” Gainwell said. “Once I step foot in the building on Tuesdays and Wednesday mornings, I come in every day and attack. It’s next man up. I’m ready for whatever.”