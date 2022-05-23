Eagles Celebrate Major Milestone: ‘It’s Just Incredible’

The Philadelphia Eagles completed their fifth annual Eagles Autism Challenge on Saturday by raising more than $4.1 million for autism research and care. Every single dollar will be invested in groundbreaking research being conducted across the United States and in community grants for Philly-based organizations.

The organization welcomed 2,891 participants, including donors from 18 different countries, for an inspiring day of cycling, walking, and running that concluded with a post-race celebration at the 50-yard line at Lincoln Financial Field.

Fundraising efforts will continue through Tuesday, May 31 (click here to donate). The Eagles have raised more than $16.1 million for the Eagles Autism Foundation since launching the hugely popular fundraiser in 2018.

“We’ve been doing this for five years, raising more than $16 million along the way, to make a measurable difference in the lives of people affected with autism,” owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “Today was another amazing Eagles Autism Challenge, with so many participants, so much love and support, and so many memories made. It’s just incredible. The 2022 Eagles Autism Challenge marks a momentous occasion because it represents the hard work and investment of so many not just today but 365 days a year. Turning awareness into action.”

$2.7 Million Awarded to 20 Community Projects

The Eagles announced that $2.7 million generated from last year’s Eagles Autism Challenge has been assigned to 20 projects specializing in cutting-edge autism research and programming.

Following an exhaustive review process by an independent team of scientists, five pilot studies were green-lighted for grants: Brown University, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Rutgers University, University of Connecticut School of Business, and the University of Texas at Dallas. The Eagles received 47 total “letters of intent,” according to a press release.

“Together, we’re funding groundbreaking research, which creates so much hope for the future,” Lurie said. “And we’re supporting community grants that enhance people’s lives through everything, from job training to creating access to care. And just importantly we are helping to create culture change, by driving inclusion, understanding, and acceptance. I know how important it is from my own family’s experience with autism, the people need to know there’s a place for them.”

Had a blast today doing the 10k bike ride for the @eaglesautism foundation! A great cause, and I enjoyed every second of it! pic.twitter.com/xUO2wFI8th — andre chachere (@AndreChachere) May 21, 2022

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in 44 people living in the United States is on the autism spectrum. The Eagles Autism Foundation partners with thought leaders around the country to “advance scientific discoveries and to help improve the quality of life for families affected by autism.”

In addition, the organization doled out 15 community grants: A.J. Drexel Autism Institute, A Step Up Academy, The Center at Hampton House, CHOP’s Center for Autism Research, Elwyn, Evidence-Based Practice & Innovation Center (EPIC), Ken’s Krew, Kinney Center for Autism Education and Support, Penn Dental Medicine, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Policy & Analytics Center (PAC), Special Olympics Pennsylvania, Transition Pathways, Valley Forge Educational Services, and Variety the Children’s Charity.

Philadelphia Phillies Owner Donates $125,000

Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton and his wife Leigh contributed $125,000 as part of The Middleton Matching Gift Challenge, where all online donations will be matched, dollar for dollar until the total has been reached. This marks the third year that the Middleton family has donated to the Eagles Autism Challenge matching gift program. They donated $100,000 in 2019 and $125,000 in 2021.