Blockbuster Broncos Trade Rumor Says Eagles Could ‘Dip Into That Market’

Expect the trade rumors to heat up to supernova levels over the coming days. The Philadelphia Eagles are being mentioned in every conversation despite no glaring holes on their deep and talented roster. Don’t think for a second that general manager Howie Roseman isn’t exploring all options.

Roseman is the “cagiest wheeler-dealer” in football, maybe in professional sports. There is already one report out there saying he’s starting to make calls on potential trades as the deadline approaches on November 1.

New names are surfacing every day. FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano threw out a few potential trade targets who could put the 6-0 Eagles “over the top.” One surprising player on that list was Jerry Jeudy (24 catches, 386 yards, 2 touchdowns) of the Denver Broncos. On paper, it doesn’t really make sense for Philly to covet a wide receiver. They have an abundance of riches there: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, plus Zach Pascal.

But Jeudy — an Alabama teammate of Smith — would arguably be a pretty significant upgrade over Watkins or Pascal as the No. 3 option. Watkins only has 6 catches for 88 yards and 1 touchdown through six games this season, while Pascal has 6 receptions for 39 yards. Vacchiano added a few other intriguing names:

Since the Eagles have only two receivers with more than six catches this season, they could dip into that market. Denver’s Jerry Jeudy, a former Alabama teammate of Philly’s DeVonta Smith, is the most intriguing name. Houston’s Brandin Cooks and Carolina’s D.J. Moore could both be available, though they’re each owed about $11-12 million the rest of this year.

Broncos Receiving Trade Calls About Jeudy

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Denver Broncos are receiving trade calls about Jeudy. Denver is fading fast between major injuries in the backfield (Javonte Williams, Mike Boone) plus a day-to-day hamstring issue for quarterback Russell Wilson. They were supposed to contend for the AFC West crown, but things have gone into the toilet rather quickly.

If the Broncos wanted to hold a firesale, Jeudy and fellow receiver K.J Hamler (5 catches, 113 yards) might be trade chips. Ditto for star defensive end Bradley Chubb (5.5 sacks). It appears as if the Broncos don’t intend to sell any of those players at discounts, though.

Schefter wrote: “Other teams have said the Broncos will not sell low in a deal and will be value traders — if they make any trades at all, according to sources. Although the Broncos would like to retain all those players, they would have to ponder any serious trade offer for multiple reasons.”

Eagles Trade Chips: Andre Dillard, Draft Picks

The Eagles are armed with plenty of draft picks to offer in a deadline deal, including 2 first-rounders in 2023. They also have 2 seventh-rounders next year, as well as 2 second-rounders in 2024. Roseman has the flexibility to do whatever he wants.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has some intriguing trade chips on the roster. Backup left tackle Andre Dillard is the most obvious candidate, although they might want to keep him as an insurance policy should Jordan Mailata’s injured shoulder act up.

NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles looking for pass rush help, Andre Dillard drawing interest https://t.co/CiL4TC42jI — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) October 26, 2022

Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta could garner trade interest, too. But recent injuries to Isaac Seumalo (ankle), Landon Dickerson (ankle), and Lane Johnson (concussion) make them valuable spare parts.