Ex-Cowboys Legend ‘Not 100% Sold’ on Flawed, Overhyped Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are riding a tidal wave of momentum from their 8-0 start, with visions of the Lombardi Trophy dancing in everyone’s heads. They are clearly the best team in the NFC, right?

Not according to Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson. The former Dallas Cowboys coach — winner of two Super Bowl rings in the early 1990s — doesn’t even think the Eagles are the best squad in the NFC East. Johnson believes the Cowboys are being severely overlooked. And he’s not “100% sold on Philadelphia.”

“If you look at Philadelphia, they run a different style of offense that gives people problems right off the bat,” Johnson told The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Most of their scoring comes early, especially in the second quarter. But once a team adjusts to that different style, in the second half they’re playing them touch and go. And the other thing is, a team playing them for a second time will be that better prepared for them.”

Jimmy Johnson on @1053thefan on the Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender: “I think this is the best Cowboys team that I’ve seen. … I’m still not 100% sold on Philadelphia. The NFC is down. I think the Cowboys have a better shot than most.” Why isn’t he totally sold on the Eagles? pic.twitter.com/M2LYY6ufj2 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 10, 2022

It’s an interesting take from a well-respected FOX Sports analyst. Johnson is right about the second quarter scoring spree. The Eagles have tallied 133 points in the second quarter, the most for any NFL team in any quarter through eight games.

They have scored more points in the second quarter alone than four teams have scored all season: Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Philadelphia is averaging 21 points per game in the first half.

This is for my old friends in El Paso, Texas. Jimmy Johnson…in #Eagles green! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LBmmetfcEy — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 23, 2018

Jonathan Gannon: ‘I Love It Here, Let’s Keep Winning’

There is a warm, fuzzy feeling in the building at the NovaCare Complex in South Philly. The Eagles are winning games at a record clip, with a roster that’s having fun and a coaching staff that keeps it real.

According to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, “the people in the top seats are 100 percent committed to winning.” He rattled off the names of owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni as big reasons why the team remains undefeated.

“I think a lot of people out there say, ‘Yeah, we want to win, we want to win, we want to win,’ but their actions don’t really show that,” Gannon told reporters. “The actions in this building with the Philadelphia Eagles, those three guys, their actions every day, they’re committed to that, and that’s why I love — you couldn’t have a better defensive coordinator chair than I have right now for those three guys and the players that we have. I love it here, and let’s keep winning some games.”

Eagles Climbing Up NFL Power Rankings

It was a bit odd to see the Eagles ranked No. 2 in the NFL.com power rankings considering they are the only unbeaten team in football. Well, that wrong has been righted. NFL Media’s Dan Hanzus jumped Philly up a spot (over Buffalo) in his most recent rankings while pointing out that a “suspect run defense might be the only perceptible flaw for the new best team in football.”

Meanwhile, ESPN finally put the Birds above the Bills for the top spot on their power rankings. They highlighted the emergence of A.J. Brown as a major factor and called the Pro Bowl receiver the “non-quarterback MVP.”