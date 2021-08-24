Eagles Cut Jordan Mailata’s Rep Partner, Roster at 80

Joe Ostman has been battling an ill-timed concussion throughout training camp. Now the high-energy, blue-collar defensive end is on the waiver wire.

The Philadelphia Eagles released Ostman on Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. roster cut-down deadline. Their roster now stands at 80 players, or 81 if you count roster-exemption Matt Leo. The final deadline for the final 53-man roster is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. Tyree Jackson has remained off injured reserve up to this point.

Ostman’s departure isn’t necessarily a surprise considering his unfortunate injury history. He tore an ACL at a public practice in 2019, then made a strong push for the 53 in 2020. Ultimately the 236-pounder was relegated to the practice squad after clearing waivers. He saw action in three games and made one total tackle. And took major grief for missing one.

“Joe is one of most relentless players I’ve ever been around,” former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said last year. “The thing is for him, people generally only see it on the practice field. But everybody misses tackles.”

Jordan Mailata’s Favorite Rep Partner

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata – we can safely say he’s the starter there over Andre Dillard – established a competitive friendship with Ostman, on and off the field. The two pushed each other on the practice field while sharing tips on great food and restaurants in Philly.

Mailata always appreciated Ostman’s relentless work ethic. So much so that he often asked offensive lines coach Jeff Stoutland to put Ostman on his side in practice. The big Aussie nicknamed him “Smokin’ Joe.”

Jordan Mailata starts his presser by giving a shoutout to Joe Ostman. Says he did a great job of preparing him for this game. “Joey Ostman. Smokin’ Joe.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/EidPJvzCRc — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 5, 2020

“Some of the vets were probably like, ‘Calm down, Joe. This is just walkthrough.’ But for me, I needed every single rep,” Mailata said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Every time, I wanted Joe. I told Stout, ‘Put Joe over on my side, I’ll take him in walkthrough, I’ll take him in practice, just [freaking] do it,’ and he did that. When we didn’t have pads on and helmets, they put Joe on my side because they knew he was going to work me at every angle and get me better.”

Transitioning to SAM Linebacker

Ostman had been transitioning to a pass-rushing SAM linebacker in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme this year. Well, before he went down with a camp-shortening concussion. He was competing for that spot with rookie Patrick Johnson and veteran Genard Avery. Gannon evaluated the group’s progress prior to Tuesday’s joint practice with the New York Jets.

“They are doing a good job,” the new defensive coordinator said. “Like I’ve said, they have been developing their game what we are looking for in that position, how it fights into the scheme.

“It’s a multiple skill set position for us, and you know, each of them bring a different asset to the table I think, and they are all doing a really good job just improving their game every day.”