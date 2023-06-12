Eagles Linked to $33.75 Million Browns Starter: ‘Interesting for Sure’

There aren’t too many holes (if any) that need plugging on the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster. They are extremely deep and talented everywhere, choosing to bank on “lottery tickets” and red-shirted rookies to step into major roles.

The overwhelming belief among experts and rivals alike is general manager Howie Roseman put on a masterclass this offseason. The proof will get sorted out when the pads come on. And, for the nit-pickers out there, there is still one major area where the team could use an upgrade. The safety position remains a talking point.

The Eagles aren’t deep at safety, but things could be a lot worse. Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship are the favorites to win starting jobs, with popular rookie Sydney Brown likely to make things interesting at training camp. K’Von Wallace and Justin Evans could surprise people and factor into the equation.

Or, would the Eagles consider signing a veteran in free agency? Adrian Amos is unsigned. Ditto for John Johnson who was rumored to be on the team’s wish list back in 2021. Remember, the 6-foot, 209-pounder inked a $33.75 million deal with Cleveland. He recorded 162 total tackles, plus 4 interceptions, 1 sack, 9 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, and 3 forced fumbles, in two seasons there. The Browns released him in March in a cap-saving move.

Which players left on the market do you want your team to pick up? 💰 (Expanded rankings » https://t.co/5eF413a5YO) pic.twitter.com/CLkUjGGRNL — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 11, 2023

The 33rd Team recently ranked Johnson No. 7 on a star-studded list showing the Best Free Agents still available. NFL scout Tommy Lawlor discussed why Johnson might be the perfect for Sean Desai’s “violent” defensive scheme in 2023.

“John Johnson has played in a similar version of this system, and he’s played at a high level,” Lawlor told JAKIB Sports, “so he would be interesting for sure. Linebacker is the other spot where obviously the Eagles could look to potentially upgrade … the rest of the positions are positions where the Eagles have players and, really, we need to see the guys who are in these positions.”

Terrell Edmunds ‘Continuing to Learn Playbook’

Terrell Edmunds has started 75 out of a possible 79 games since coming into the league. All of them came in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. Now he’s looking to put his name atop the Eagles’ depth chart with a strong showing at camp. So far, so good — although Edmunds, not one to sugarcoat anything, talked about the need to transition.

“It’s going well,” Edmunds told reporters. “Continuing to develop, continuing to learn the playbook, continuing to mesh with my teammates. Get familiarized with everyone and just compete. Let’s keep on working. We got a long ways to go but we’re still working together while trying to come together.”

Terrell Edmunds in a DB drill with K’Von Wallace. Edmunds seeking a starting safety job this summer. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Aoo8VjjL0c — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 8, 2023

Reed Blankenship echoed Edmunds’ talk about communication. It was the top priority for the Eagles at OTAs.

“I don’t want to get a lot into scheme and stuff,” Blankenship said, “but we’re working on everybody just communicating right now.”

Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale on June 13

The Eagles announced that single-game tickets will go on sale (via Ticketmaster, click here) for all 10 home games starting at 10 a.m. on June 13. Seats are sure to sell out fast, literally in a few minutes, so be prepared to log on early and wait in a long queue. There is a four-ticket limit. No exceptions.

PSA: Single-game tickets for all 10 #Eagles home games will go on sale Tuesday, June 13, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting https://t.co/BqmFV1WRD0. Limit of 4 per household. Also, Eagles report to camp 7/25, first practice 7/26 — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) June 12, 2023

In addition to regular-season games, the Eagles are allowing fans to buy $10 tickets for their only public practice of training camp at Lincoln Financial Field — scheduled for August 6 at 7 p.m. — on June 13 via Ticketmaster. There is an option to upgrade for a $35 VIP ticket. All proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.