Cowboys Steal Speedster from Eagles, Ex-Seahawks CB Works Out

The Philadelphia Eagles have been relatively healthy (knock on wood) through their first six games. Aside from a few scrapes and bruises — and one huge bullet dodged — the team has been fortunate to have their starters out there.

Credit sweeping changes to the medical staff in recent years, along with a roster that is stacked deep at every position. The Eagles are always ahead of the curve on adding new pieces, so it was no surprise to see them active on the transaction wire to start the week. On Monday, the team worked out two veteran cornerbacks — Kendall Sheffield and John Reid — for insurance in the secondary. Philadelphia also officially inked fan-favorite receiver Greg Ward Jr. to the practice squad.

Everyone knows what Ward brings to the table, so let’s take a look at Sheffield and Reid. Both players were fourth-round draft picks (Sheffield went 111th overall in 2019; Reid went 141st overall in 2020). Sheffield is the slightly more polished of the two guys having started in 20 games over his three-year NFL career.

He has 101 total tackles along with 6 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles. His best asset? Speed. Sheffield was a high school track star in Texas before NFL Media named him the fastest player in college football in 2018.

UPDATE: The Dallas Cowboys are expected to add Sheffield (via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport) to their practice squad. He adds depth at cornerback after Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending foot injury. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was Sheffield’s head coach in Atlanta. He drafted him.

Eagles Work Out Hometown Speedster, Penn State Product

Originally drafted by the Houston Texans, Reid has appeared in 24 games (3 starts) over his two-year NFL career. He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2022 seventh-rounder. The 5-foot-10, 187-pounder has 25 total tackles with 3 pass breakups. He also “got Mossed” on a 15-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham in 2021 on a game-winning toss thrown by … wait for it … Nick Foles.

The #Texans are trading CB John Reid to the #Seahawks for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2021

Reid — 4.49 seconds in the 40 — was a standout at Penn State where he ranks No. 11 all-time with 37 passes defended (30 pass breakups, 7 interceptions). Prior to that, he was a three-year starter at Saint Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia where he played wide receiver and cornerback. Reid is a hometown kid and a proud native of Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

John Reid is BACK, folks. 😱💨 pic.twitter.com/vToNwQvw91 — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 8, 2019

Here is a scouting report, via NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein:

Competitive press nickel who uses mirror quickness and controlled hand work to make press release uncomfortable for receivers. Reid’s body control and balance allow him to play a stickier brand of coverage underneath, but that coverage will fade as routes progress. He can be mismatched with big speed or big size and doesn’t feature the physical profile of a capable run-support defender. Reid’s passion, competitiveness and football IQ are fun to watch, but physical limitations could cap his ceiling.

Darius Slay Sends Prayers Up for Cowboys CB

Darius Slay is always rooting for his peers to succeed. He constantly offers support to rival cornerbacks on Twitter, while staying late after practice to coach up his teammates. So it was no surprise to see him send prayers out to Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis after he hit injured reserve with a season-ending Lisfranc foot injury. His season is over.