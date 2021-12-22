Washington Player Shares Strong Message After Eagles Loss

The Washington Football Team allowed 519 yards of total offense on Tuesday night. They surrendered 7.4 yards per play in a 27-17 defeat, arguably the most deceiving box score in NFL history. The game wasn’t close after the first quarter.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ ground attack racked up 238 yards behind an offensive line that blatantly snatched Washington’s manhood. If that sounds harsh, it should. Just listen to the way one of Washington’s top defensive players described their effort. No one minced words.

“I don’t think we did anything well today when you give up however many yards we did today on the ground,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said, via NBC Sports Washington. “We got our a** kicked. They were just the better team today.”

Defensive end Montez Sweat added: “It was unacceptable how [the Eagles] were rushing the ball.”

#Eagles Offensive Rankings Since Week 8: Points/Game . . . 29.3 (2nd)

Yards/Game . . . 388.0 (2nd)

Rush Yards/Game . . . 214.4 (1st)

3rd-Down Efficiency . . . 51.6% (1st)

Scoring Efficiency . . . 52.9% (1st)

Explosive Plays . . . 80 (1st)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/AwVkozDvFg — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) December 22, 2021

Washington could have blamed the “embarrassing” performance on the COVID-19 outbreak that swept through their locker room. And forced the NFL to postpone the contest for two extra days. Allen wasn’t going there.

“That’s an excuse. That’s what we’re not going to do today, is make excuses,” Allen said. “They just played better than us and not much else to say.”

Eagles Ready to Play Anytime, Anywhere

Much of the talk heading into the Week 15 matchup centered on the game’s postponement, including the unfairness of it toward the Eagles. Head coach Nick Sirianni did admit players were “pissed off” about it at times (via SportsRadio 94WIP), but he tailored his message to the team around controlling what you can control. And when Sirianni noticed sloppy practices early in the week, he had two extra days to clean up those bad habits.

“Control what you can control,” Sirianni said. “It felt like a couple of our practices, the Thursday and our Friday practice wasn’t up to our standard. And so, I looked at it as, hey, we’ve got two extra days now to get it to our standard, and we practiced much better.”

Nick Sirianni admits coaches and players were “pissed” with NFL’s ruling, but they had to move on quickly and get over it. #On94WIP🎙 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 22, 2021

Miles Sanders told reporters he didn’t care when the game was played. The Eagles were going to be ready to play: wherever, whenever – at Lincoln Financial Field or in Vince Papale’s backyard.

“It was dragging a little bit but it doesn’t matter if we play on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or whatever day they tell us that we are going to play,” Sanders said. “We are going to come ready to play. We already know what’s at stake for these last couple games.”

Le’Raven Clark Hits COVID-19 List, 5 Players Out

Backup tackle Le’Raven Clark was the latest Eagles player to hit the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team is getting thin on the offensive line with Landon Dickerson and Andre Dillard already out. Brett Toth and Jack Anderson are the only remaining reserves, with Sua Opeta and Nate Herbig forced into starting roles. Philadelphia also protected the following guys on the practice squad: T Kayode Awosika, DB Jared Mayden, DB Mac McCain.

Meanwhile, starting left tackle Jordan Mailata missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and center Jason Kelce sat out but their absences were veteran rest days. Miles Sanders was listed out with a quadriceps injury.