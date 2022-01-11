Eagles Top Coordinator Lands Broncos Interview: Report

Turns out an unbelievable playoff run will lead to head-coaching interviews. The Denver Broncos have asked permission to interview Jonathan Gannon for their vacant job, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator was on the chopping block in late October before a mid-season turnaround saved his job. And the entire 2021 campaign. Gannon’s defense went from allowing opposing quarterbacks complete at least 80% of their passes on the regular to finishing as a top-10 defense. The Eagles ranked 16th in Defensive DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Gannon’s name started gaining traction as a hot candidate back on December 27 and a strong finish – throw out that Week 18 nightmare to Dallas – has only increased momentum. The 39-year-old won over the locker room after a rocky first impression (see: Fletcher Cox) by actively seeking input from his veteran players and switching up his soft coverages.

“We got some guys doing some new things. It’s a brand new coaching staff,” Gannon told reporters on December 28. “As you go along the season you figure out certain ways how you want to play and who you’re defending and what’s working and what’s not. I really think it’s a credit to the position coaches and the players that we’ve kept improving just a little bit each week.”

There are seven coaches the Broncos have asked permission to interview: Eric Bieniemy, Jonathan Gannon, Nathaniel Hackett, Jerod Mayo, Kellen Moore, Kevin O'Connell and Dan Quinn. Six have no prior HC experience. Four are offensive coaches; three are on defense. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 11, 2022

Funny side note: if you look Gannon up on Wikipedia there is a picture of Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen where his bio should be. Prior to Philly, Gannon served as defensive backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts following a stint as assistant defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Doug Pederson Interviewing in Chicago

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson – yes, the only man to guide the franchise to a Super Bowl title – is heading to Chicago for an interview. The Bears fired Matt Nagy on Monday and the franchise has already reached out to Pederson, per the Chicago Tribune’s Dave Wiederer. Interestingly, Nagy and Pederson worked together on two different occasions under Andy Reid in both Philadelphia and Kansas City.

No clue who the @broncos will settle on as their new head coach. Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl with a backup QB. Something the other candidates have not done. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) January 10, 2022

Pederson is another popular guy to watch on the coaching circuit after he expressed a desire to return to the NFL. He already interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ vacancy and don’t rule him out from getting more phone calls. The Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings all fired their coaches on Monday. And the playoff-bound Las Vegas Raiders have yet to lift the interim tag from Rich Bisaccia. Stay tuned.

Doug Pederson plans to interview for the Bears Head Coaching job a source confirms The former #Eagles Super Bowl winning Head Coach is drawing interest, and has already interviewed with the Jaguars #DougPederson pic.twitter.com/bRWjSUOW2v — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 11, 2022

Nick Sirianni Only Rookie Coach in Postseason

The Eagles hope they have found a gem in Nick Sirianni. Following Brandon Staley’s ill-advised timeout on Sunday night, Sirianni is the only rookie head coach in the 2021 postseason. He also became only the third one to make the playoffs in his first season leading Philadelphia since owner Jeffrey Lurie bought the franchise in 1994.

Jeff Lurie has hired 5 head coaches since buying the Eagles in 1994 Ray Rhodes: 10-6 won wild-card game 1st year

Andy Reid: 11-5 won wild-card game 2nd year

Chip Kelly: 10-6 made playoffs 1st year

Doug Pederson: 13-3 won S.B. 2nd year

Nick Sirianni: 9-7 made playoffs 1st year — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) January 5, 2022

Sirianni has come a long way from that introductory press conference that went viral for all the wrong reasons. He’s a legitimate NFL Coach of the Year candidate, although he isn’t interested in what his peers have done.

“No, I didn’t follow them. I mean, unless we were playing them or anything like that,” Sirianni said when asked about the league’s other rookie head coaches. “I don’t think about that. All I care about is that our team is successful, our team is ready to play each week. I’m just thankful that we’re in the position we’re in now to go down to Tampa and play a really good team in the playoffs and prepare for that.”