Ex-Eagles Coach Jonathan Gannon Mired in ‘Furious’ Controversy

Jonathan Gannon changed zip codes in the offseason, but lingering issues stemming from his comfortability with the media are already coming into question. The former defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles declined to address reporters (via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss) in Arizona at the 2023 NFL draft.

Gannon, who now serves as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, chose not to speak at any point during draft weekend. To be fair, coaches aren’t required to speak to reporters but it’s commonplace. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio mentioned that “even Bill Belichick does it.”

What was his reasoning for taking a vow of silence? Nobody knows for sure but it likely had something to do with his role in the tampering charges that cost the Cardinals valuable draft capital. The Eagles were able to move up 27 spots in the third round after agreeing to a joint settlement.

Gannon has also been very critical of the Philly media in recent days, going so far as to start a false narrative about them wanting him fired for not blitzing enough after a 9-0 start that never happened. He went on to say that his defense led the league in sacks by 30-plus sacks. A quick fact-check showed that never happened either.

Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon speaks on how difficult the Philly media market is. “We were 9-0 and I did my presser and they say coach we want you fired.” 😬pic.twitter.com/UsRCT7Cktd — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 21, 2023

Eagles ‘Furious’ at Gannon After Super Bowl Loss

The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes dropped a controversial report on April 29 about Eagles brass being “irate” that Gannon interviewed with the Cardinals after the NFC Championship Game. Further, he showed up “giddy at an otherwise morose afterparty at the team hotel in Phoenix.” Sources told Hayes that high-raking members of the Eagles felt he was distracted at Super Bowl LVII and maybe that’s why his defense gave up 38 points.

I know it’s been easy to pile on ex #Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, but in Sunday’s Phila Inquirer story (Hayes) it was loaded with FICTION. I should first say I’m not happy that Gannon made improper contact with #ArizonaCardinals . NOT happy with some of his comments in Arizona. But… — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) May 1, 2023

All the Gannon nonsense makes fun fodder for sports-talk radio, but is it true? There’s no clear way to say for sure. Hayes is a known pot-stirrer among Philly media members who often pawns off opinion as fact. SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin shot down the report as “total fiction.” Eskin was present at the Super Bowl afterparty referenced and denied Gannon was giddy. He added the Eagles being furious at him was a “total overstatement.”

Gannon Gives Advice to New D-Coordinator Sean Desai

Gannon hilariously shared some advice for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai back in March at the NFL Scouting Combine. He didn’t use the moment to talk negatively about his time in Philadelphia. In fact, Gannon went out of his way to praise Howie Roseman and the organization.

“It’s a great job. I wouldn’t have any advice,” Gannon said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Go in there and be you and make sure the players understand why you’re doing things. Because that is a fantastic room Howie [Roseman] has built, high football character guys. They want to win and they want to improve. I would say go be you and do a good job.”

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon all smiles before Paris Johnson Jr’s introductory press conference.@PHNX_Cardinals pic.twitter.com/crmSYC5K2Q — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) April 28, 2023

Then, at his introductory press conference in Arizona, Gannon unleashed his frustrations seemingly out of nowhere. His beef had more to do with the Philly media than the Eagles’ franchise, though.

“I’m very comfortable talking to the media,” Gannon said, via Pro Football Talk. “Philly is a very hard media market.”