Eagles Fan-Favorite Starter Switches Script on Hated Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles starting left tackle Jordan Mailata is known for his angelic vocal cords. “The Thingamabob” made national headlines on The Masked Singer when he belted out popular songs by Ed Sheeran and MKTO. Yes, the 346-pounder has a professional singing voice.

So, it was good to see him with the microphone back in his hand on Wednesday at Jason Kelce’s charity bartending event in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Mailata was behind the bar slinging drinks before performing some karaoke for the masses. He sang Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” and hit every note, including a perfectly timed lyric change as he swapped “cowboy” for “eagle” in the chorus.

Elite move by Jordan Mailata to change the line “I’m a Cowboy” to “I’m an Eagle” pic.twitter.com/ta5AYG9a9S — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) June 30, 2022

Mailata was one of Kelce’s “special guests” at the fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation which matched the $100,000 the event raised last year. Travis Kelce was also behind the bar serving up green Jell-O shots and cold beers. The NFL players engaged in games of Beer Pong and Flip Cup with the packed house crowd, too.

A win for the Kelce Brothers and Jordan Mailata 🍻 pic.twitter.com/cdq8lC2mpK — 𝗝𝗢𝗛𝗡 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗗🔴⏯ (@JohnBarchard) June 29, 2022

“My wife and I love vacationing here. We’re already down here,” Kelce told ESPN’s Dianna Russini. “And this community has already been very involved with autism-related charities and other causes, along with research and funding, for a very long time.”

Eagles Ahead of Cowboys in Power Rankings

Looks like the Eagles are already the darlings of the national media in those way-too-early power rankings. ESPN ranked the Philly roster No. 7 in the entire NFL, which is the fourth-best in the NFC behind the Buccaneers, Rams, and Packers. They had the Dallas Cowboys – the 2021 NFC East champions – all the way down at No. 16.

Ben Linsey called Jalen Hurts the X Factor: “While the Eagles have done a good job of bolstering this roster over the past year, they’ll go only as far as Jalen Hurts takes them.”

Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ Peter King put the Eagles at No. 9 and called them the “best team in the East.” The plugged-in reporter ranked the Cowboys at No. 15.

King wrote: “What I like about what the Eagles have done this offseason is this: They’ve created a team with a legitimate chance of winning now, with a legitimate offense to make a judgment on Jalen Hurts as the future quarterback.”

Miles Sanders Sees ‘All-Star Team’ in Philly

Eagles running back Miles Sanders senses the makings of an “All-Star Team” from his first glances around the locker room. The skill positions are looking stacked, and the coaching staff has established a winning culture.

Media just switches up everything you say 😭😭😭 — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) June 30, 2022

Sanders thinks the Eagles could be an “unstoppable” force in 2022, perhaps (hopefully not) channeling some Vince Young vibes from 2011.

“Oh man. We all feel like we’re on an all-star team, so we feel great,” Sanders told CBS Sports. “We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we’ve gotta see. Its gonna come down to camp, taking it one day at a time … putting everything together.”