Ex-Eagles Starter Hits Panthers Minicamp for Open Tryout

The Carolina Panthers are holding a mandatory minicamp and certain players were invited in for tryouts. One of the guys looking to make the team is former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews.

No one expected that random trip down memory lane, right? Matthews, who will turn 31 on July 16, is attempting to earn a spot on the roster as a tight end after starting the positional transition from receiver in 2021. The former Vanderbilt standout has previously participated in Tight End University while working out at HUB Football Camp.

Matthews remains serious about making a comeback after a two-year hiatus from the NFL. And he’ll see a familiar face in Carolina where Frank Reich — his old offensive coordinator in Philadelphia — is the new head coach.

“The phone lines weren’t ringing at wide receiver,” Matthews told ESPN’s Turron Davenport in 2021. “So it’s like if you can’t give me a way there, I’ve got to make a way.”

Former Eagles WR and 49ers TE Jordan Matthews is trying out for the Panthers this week. Here’s him (47) working with the position group pic.twitter.com/rhB4nxhG3S — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) June 13, 2023

Matthews enjoyed his most successful seasons wearing midnight green, including a breakout 2015 campaign when he nearly eclipsed 1,000 yards. He led the Eagles in receptions (85), receiving yards (997), and receiving touchdowns (8) that year while catching passes from Sam Bradford and Mark Sanchez. In 2016, Matthews quickly emerged as a favorite target of Carson Wentz — 73 catches for 804 yards and 3 touchdowns on a whopping 117 targets — before the team “blindsided” him with a trade to Buffalo.

The Alabama native was very close with Wentz and helped walk the one-time franchise quarterback down the wedding aisle. Matthews returned to Philly in 2019 for a second tour of duty, but never achieved the same amount of success. He left town with 249 receptions for 3,006 yards and 21 scores in parts of 5 seasons (62 games, 39 starts). The Eagles drafted him 42nd overall in 2014.

Carson Wentz: PERFECT 6 for 6 on drive Eagles go 93 Yards on TD drive finished off by Jordan Matthews 56 yarder Matthews leads Eagles in Receiving TDs since 2014 (20)@6abc #JordanMatthews #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/3scQewzaJ8 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) September 30, 2018

Around the NFL: Chris Jones Skips Chiefs Minicamp

Several teams are holding mandatory minicamps this week which means contract issues are coming up. For example, Pro Bowl defensive end Chris Jones decided to skip Chiefs practice (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter) as talks on a contract extension loom. Jones is entering the final year of the 4-year, $80 million deal he inked in 2020.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs remains absent from Bills camp despite reports he is in Buffalo and underwent a physical. Quarterback Josh Allen voiced support for his top receiver (via CBS Sports), adding that the matter isn’t “football-related” and he has the star’s back “no matter what.”

Colts’ free-agent DE Yannick Ngakoue, one of the top remaining unsigned free agents, has hired Drew Rosenhaus to get him signed before training camps begins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023

One more note: Yannick Ngakoue has hired super-agent Drew Rosenhaus to represent him. The former Colts pass-rusher remains unsigned in free agency and hopes to join a new team ahead of training camp. Remember, the Eagles were heavily linked to signing Ngakoue back in 2020.

Eagles Single-Game Tickets Sell Out

Not surprisingly, single-game tickets for all 10 Eagles home games sold out in minutes on June 13. The team opens the regular season at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14 at 8:15 p.m. against the Minnesota Vikings. Philadelphia kicks off the 2023 campaign on the road versus New England on September 10 at 4:25 p.m.

They will host the Cleveland Browns in the preseason home opener on August 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for that one, as well as for the Eagles’ open training camp practice (click here to buy) on August 6 at 7 p.m.