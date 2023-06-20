Ex-Eagles Starter Compares Bears Playmaker to Jalen Hurts

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is a blur in the open field, arguably the closest thing the NFL has to a human video game right now. He possesses a lot of the same DNA that turned Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate, too, including his stoic leadership ability.

T.J. Edwards has been floored by Fields’ freak athleticism combined with his stress-free demeanor in the huddle. The Bears are expecting big things out of the third-year starter who set the new record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game when he rumbled for 178 yards. Fields is one of the most exciting youngsters in football as he draws lofty comparisons to Hurts.

“I mean, I think one thing with Jalen, he was always just so calm and collected. That’s why we looked to him so much, just because he’s always that calming factor,” Edwards told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “You do see similarities with J Fields. He doesn’t seem to get rattled out there in terms of when we’re mixing up looks on him like that. And just what I’ve seen, with my first year being here, him just throwing the ball … dude’s got such a strong arm and he’s been very accurate during OTAs and minicamp.”

“You do see similarities with J. Fields” Former Eagles & current @ChicagoBears LB T.J. Edwards on how on Justin Fields reminds him of Jalen Hurts…..#DaBears pic.twitter.com/0VYspU1nEV — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 15, 2023

Edwards continued: “It’s exciting to see especially since you add in the leg factor when we’re just in helmets and things like that. I’m really excited to play with a guy like that, a guy who can make all the plays, and a guy who can also lead this team. He’s definitely the guy so it’s exciting to be around.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ‘Works Like a Madman’

The relationship between Jalen Hurts and new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is a special one. They have known each other for almost two decades, with Hurts looking up to the winningest quarterback in Utah football history. Johnson will take over the play-calling duties from Shane Steichen, but don’t count on much else changing. The Eagles aren’t putting any ceiling on Hurts. And he’s not putting one on himself.

“We’ll never put a ceiling on what he can accomplish,” Johnson told reporters on May 11. “One of the messages that we spoke about to the offense was yeah, there’s no ceiling, but let’s have an extremely high floor, too, and have a level of play that’s really consistent at a high level, and then his talent can take over.

“I think with Jalen, nothing that he ever does will surprise me. He works like a madman. He’s very, very diligent. He’s very intentional about what he wants, and that shows on a daily basis in how he operates.”

As good as Shane Steichen was, Brian Johnson might just be viewed as an upgrade because there isn’t another coach out there who understands Jalen Hurts more then Johnson does himself. Their relationship dates back to when Hurts was just 4-years-old. Hurts’ dad coached Johnson… pic.twitter.com/YgSdqrGie5 — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) February 28, 2023

Eagles Mourn Hall of Famer Bob Brown

The Eagles are mourning the passing of legendary tackle Bob Brown. He died on June 16 in Oakland (California) at the age of 81. Brown, a first-round draft pick in 1964, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 after successful stints with the Eagles, Raiders, and Rams. He earned five All-Pro nods during his five seasons in Philadelphia, plus made the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s.