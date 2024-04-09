Howie Roseman’s Next Georgia Target Revealed to Upgrade Eagles’ Biggest Weakness

Howie Roseman has established a strong pipeline from the University of Georgia over the past two NFL Drafts, and that trend could easily continue for the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

South Philadelphia has effectively become Georgia North after the Eagles added Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo during the 2022 and 2023 draft classes.

But, the Athens to Philadelphia flights may continue during the 2024 NFL Draft, given the Eagles’ dire need for a plan for the future at cornerback and Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter rising up draft boards.

Pro Football Focus lists the Eagles as a wild card to select Lassiter in the first round, with pick No. 22 overall.

“The Eagles are another team to look out for at No. 22,” Lauren Gray writes for PFF. “Darius Slay (66.0) and James Bradberry (54.4) continue to man the outside, while C.J. Gardner-Johnson will likely handle slot duties.

“With Slay and Bradberry aging, and coming off down years, Philadelphia needs a reliable player behind them. The Eagles have drafted five Bulldogs over the past two seasons, and Lassiter could be next in line. Offensive line could also be a first-round priority after Jason Kelce‘s (82.7) retirement.”

The Eagles need to do something at cornerback. Especially after Bradberry’s collapse in terms of coverage and missed tackles down the stretch of the 2023 season.

However, moving on from Bradberry would trigger a $15.11 million dead-money charge against the cap this season while costing the Eagles $10.81 million in cap space.

Selecting Lassiter could be a play on the Georgia star easing into a starting role late in the season in 2024 or perhaps taking a year of seasoning to emerge as the Week 1 starter in 2025.

Kwami Lassiter NFL Draft Scouting Report

Thanks to the Eagles’ dire need to add consistent playmakers in the secondary, and the franchise’s penchant for taking players from head coach Kirby Smart’s program, Lassiter could be a prospect to watch for Philadelphia.

Last season, Lassiter logged 37 total tackles with half a sack and eight pass breakups, at 6-foot and 180 pounds.

“Lassiter did not allow a touchdown in two of his three seasons at Georgia,” Gray points out for PFF. “And recorded a 25.0% first down-plus-touchdown rate (sixth best). Questions remain about his speed, athleticism and lack of ball production.

“He posted a 4.65-second 40-yard dash time at his pro day and is regarded as a good, not great, athlete. Lassiter notched only one career interception (2021) in college and had six combined forced incompletions before 2023.”

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein suggests that Lassiter could benefit from a situation where he doesn’t need to start, and carry a secondary, immediately.

“Spunky but slender,” Zierlein writes, comparing Lassiter to fellow former Bulldog, DeAndre Baker. “With the mentality to sift through the highs and lows that come with the position. Lassiter has the athleticism and dog to play press-man coverage and all forms of zone.

His instincts and play recognition are getting better to help shadow routes and pester catch points, but he hasn’t yet flashed as a corner looking to play the football and flip the field.”

Cornerback in Focus for Eagles

Despite what was collectively a down season for the Eagles’ secondary, Philadelphia is bringing back Avonte Maddox, Darius Slay, and Bradberry.

However, given Bradberry’s contract situation and decline in 2023, Roseman and the Eagles could look to bolster depth at cornerback during the draft.

“I think it’s obvious to everyone, including [Bradberry], that JB didn’t have the year that he was expecting and that we were expecting,” Roseman told reporters during the NFL Annual Meeting. “I think, obviously, he understands that and he is driven to show that he is the player that he was in 2022.”

If Bradberry does not bounce back, and the Eagles don’t have a young player ready to step in, it could be another tough season ahead for a maligned secondary.