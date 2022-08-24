NFL Insider Says Eagles ‘Best Fit’ for Explosive Ex-Raiders RB

Miles Sanders missed a fifth straight practice on Wednesday as he deals with a sore hamstring. The Philadelphia Eagles don’t appear worried about their starting running back, but depth at the position is very much a concern.

Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson have been mentioned in trade rumors. Add another name to the mix: Kenyan Drake.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Drake at Tuesday’s cut deadline after unsuccessfully trying to trade him. The 28-year-old running back is coming off season-ending surgery after breaking his right ankle in Week 13 of the 2021 campaign. It was a nasty-looking injury. He also suffered a ligament tear in his left ankle in 2020.

However, doctors are confident that Drake would return to form and be explosive once again. Ditto for Drake himself.

“Am I there yet? I mean, no. That’s to be expected, but we have the preseason to work through,” Drake told The Athletic. “It’s four games and really six weeks until the actual season starts. I’m excited about the progress I’ve made, and I’m going to be ready by the time Week 1 rolls around.”

Drake has lacked some of his straight-line speed at training camp. That’s to be expected. He rushed five times for nine yards in the preseason opener, then took four totes for 15 yards against Minnesota. He saw three carries for six yards last Saturday versus Miami before the Raiders waived him.

Drake Named ‘Best Fit’ for Philly Backfield

Heavy’s Matt Lombardo has been working his sources and evaluating recent roster cuts to see where Drake might land. He keeps landing on the Philadelphia Eagles as the “best fit.” Yes, his surgically-repaired ankle is worrisome but this is a guy with a serious highlight reel dating back to 2016. Remember, Drake is only two years removed from a career-high 955 rushing yards.

And the 6-foot-1, 211-pounder is a physical runner, too, going for 2.57 yards after contact per attempt (via Pro Football Focus) in 2021. Lombardo wrote:

The Eagles have been actively shopping for veteran running back help to round out the backfield, and given Drake’s skill-set, he just might be a prototype for Nick Sirianni’s offense. Last season, Eagles running backs were targeted 105 times while producing 513 receiving yards and one touchdown. With Miles Sanders entering the final year of his contract, and coming off a season in which he was plagued by nagging injuries, Drake could carve out an immediate and significant role in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have the luxury to take a flier on Drake, especially after the way Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell looked against Cleveland. They were excellent. This would strictly be a depth signing.

NFL Insider Says Eagles Not Interested in Hunt

The Hunt-to-Philadelphia rumors keep flying higher and higher. Especially after Nick Sirianni chatted the Browns running back up at a joint practice. Interesting, right? Maybe not. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles haven’t been “knocking on doors” to get Hunt. He believes the team is happy with the way their backfield is currently constructed.

“I bet you they still feel pretty good about their running back room,” Schefter told 97.5 The Fanatic. “But I haven’t heard they’re knocking on doors and trying to get Kareem Hunt. I wouldn’t see the Eagles being interested in him.”