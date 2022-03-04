Insanely Fast ‘Swiss Army Knife’ Rising Up Eagles Draft Board

The Jalen Reagor experiment hasn’t gone well through two seasons. The 2020 first rounder has failed to live up to expectations due to a variety of unforeseen issues, including injuries, drops, overall lack of production.

The comparisons to classmate Justin Jefferson won’t stop, even if they are a tad unfair. The result of what appears to be a draft-day whiff means the Philadelphia Eagles will likely be targeting a big-play receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft, a guy to pair alongside young stud DeVonta Smith. One buzzworthy name to keep an eye on is Boise State speedster Khalil Shakir.

His agent, Derek Hawkridge, has been telling anyone who would listen not to sleep on the lightning-quick playmaker. Shakir hauled in 77 receptions for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior at Boise State in 2021. He’s known for making hard cuts and tough runs, with a keen awareness for breaking tackles and picking up yards after catch.

“He’s not a guy that goes down on the first hit,” Hawkridge told Heavy on March 2. “He kind of reminds you of a running back playing the receiver position. He’s a great athlete with his production, great initial quickness. Without putting a number out there, I think his long speed, his 40 time, is going raise a few eyebrows.”

One day later, Shakir put the world on notice by running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. Which tied for the 12th-fastest receiver time at the NFL Scouting Combine. His pre-adjusted time clocked in at 4.35 seconds.

The “shifty” prospect officially measured in at 6-foot and 196 pounds as he looks to fight overblown size concerns. Shakir spent the offseason training at XPE Sports in Florida in an effort to increase his speed and rise up draft boards. He also tacked on 10 pounds of lean muscle.

Khalil Shakir just shocked the #NFLDraft landscape with that 40. He’s now a second-round lock. #Bears — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 4, 2022

Originally projected as a third- or fourth-round pick, the youngster might have put himself into the second round with his blazing fast 40 time. Shakir’s intoxicating combination of raw physical traits and off-the-field intangibles should have general managers drooling.

“If I had a first pick on the receiver, not being biased, I’d want a guy like that in my locker room,” Hawkridge said. “His father has a military background, so very structured, well-mannered young man that’s going to be a great asset to anyone’s locker room and someone you can depend on.”

Khalil Shakir is too shifty ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Fufvfxzd6H — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) September 3, 2021

‘Swiss Army Knife’ Built in Deebo Samuel Mode

The funny thing with NFL comparisons is that they never seem to pan out. It’s way too hard to predict who or what a rookie might turn into at the next level. However, let’s throw a few out there for Shakir.

Cordarelle Patterson quickly comes to mind looking at the way he attacks runs once he has the ball in open space. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein brought up former Pittsburgh Steeler hybrid Antwaan Randle-El. Meanwhile, his agent cautiously threw out San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel.

“That’s a comfortable name to lean on,” Hawkridge said. “You can use him out of the backfield, dip it off to him in motion, send him on screens, and just let him go.”

Round 1 of many between WR Khalil Shakir and CB Coby Bryant at @seniorbowl Shakir showing a some of the quick-hit skills that a lot of people like in his tape. Quick feet, flip the hips, attacks the ball. I expect him to be one of the top standouts from the WR group pic.twitter.com/USMPGVYjkC — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 1, 2022

Hawkridge called him a “Swiss Army Knife” due to his ability to man the slot or go outside. Shakir was also an explosive kick returner at Boise State, a role up for grabs in Philly thanks to Reagor’s well-documented struggles holding onto the football.

“[The Eagles] can definitely benefit from someone that could move around and be used as a Swiss Army Knife,” Hawkridge said. “Someone that’s not predicated to only being in the slot but can bounce outside if necessary and not lose any steps. And help in the return game if that’s necessary.”

Looking at 3 Draft Day Sleepers at WR

Hawkridge was kind enough to pick out three potential sleepers at the receiver position for Heavy. All three of these guys would look great in a midnight green jersey in 2022.

1. Calvin Austin III, Memphis: His 4.32 in the 40 was the third-fastest at the Combine, prompting loud applause from fans in attendance. He also posted a mind-numbing 39-inch vertical and 11’3″ broad jump. The 5-foot-8, 170-pounder (yes, he’s small) racked up 1,149 receiving yards on 74 receptions in 2021 with eight touchdowns.

2. Reggie Roberson, SMU: Officially measured at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, the uber-confident SMU speedster is an interesting case study coming off two major injuries: a 2019 hamstring issue, 2020 ACL tear. He caught 51 balls for 625 yards and six scores in 2021 but concerns center on his physicality. There’s no denying his explosiveness and he was a big play waiting to happen at SMU. And a sound route-runner.

SMU WR Reggie Roberson said he’s the best wideout in school history: pic.twitter.com/IWEspA3GYN — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 2, 2022

3. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama: He’s arguably the best athlete at the position having played football, basketball, and baseball in high school. Tolbert impressed scouts at Senior Bowl practices with his ball-tracking ability and smooth route-running. He racked up 3,140 yards and 22 touchdowns in four seasons at South Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 194-pounder is a red-zone threat with wheels: 4.49 seconds in the 40.

“What’s funny is prior to this season people were speaking to the wide receiver class not being deep, right? It’s going to be a deep defensive draft, that’s it,” Hawkridge said. “And all of a sudden you get to this pre-draft process and whether it was the NFLPA Bowl, East-West, Senior Bowl, whatever – you get to take a deeper look at these guys and it turns out that this receiver class is pretty deep. Everyone is going to have their preference of their style of play at receiver, but you’re going to find guys.”