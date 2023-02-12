Kylie McDevitt, Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kylie McDevitt Kelce is the wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. She is attending the Super Bowl in February 2023 while more than 8 months pregnant with the couple’s third child, with two OB-GYNs by her side, her husband revealed on his podcast.

Super Bowl LVII will already be a family affair for the Kelces. Jason Kelce’s brother, Travis Kelce, is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles’ opponent. The brothers host their podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” together.

During their February episode, Jason Kelce told listeners, “That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.” Kylie Kelce told People Magazine she will have two doctors with her at the game, “I will have two with me. They’re both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn’t necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck.”

Here’s what you need to know about Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie Kelce:

1. Kylie Kelce Is Due to Give Birth to the Couple’s 3rd Daughter

Kylie Kelce told People that she feels “very pregnant,” at 38 weeks heading into the game. “With number three, it’s all familiar feelings. It’s like right when you think there’s no room left, somehow your body makes room. So we’re still stretching, even though I swear there’s no room,” she told People.

When the couple learned they were pregnant again, the timing of a potential Super Bowl baby immediately became apparent, Kylie Kelce told People. “I went to my appointments back in the fall when they were still on their win streak. They were undefeated at the time, and we just had a moment of, ‘Hypothetically speaking, the due date lines up very well with a Super Bowl date. If we happen to need to discuss that, would someone be open to coming with me?’ And of course, they were very understanding of the situation and said, ‘Of course, hypothetically speaking’ that someone would be able to accompany us.”

Their first daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, was born in October 2019. The couple’s second daughter, Elliotte, was born in March 2021.

2. Kylie & Jason Kelce Met on the Dating App Tinder & Have Been Married Since April 2018

Kylie McDevitt and Jason Kelce met on the dating app Tinder and were married in Philadelphia in April 2018, according to Philadelphia Magazine. They were married at the Logan Hotel, according to the magazine. They had been dating since 2016, according to Kylie Kelce’s Instagram.

The wedding came after Kelce and the Eagles won the Super Bowl, followed by Jason Kelce capturing the hearts of Philadelphia with his speech at the team’s victory parade.

Photographer Sarah Alderman told PhillyMag, “He went from a regular athlete whom I had never heard of to a Super Bowl champion who made such an impression on the city. I don’t follow football, but I’ve been raising my twins as a single mom since they were born, and I grew up with a single mom, and I feel very familiar to underdog thing. When I saw Kelce’s speech, I started crying hysterically. His whole mentality and his approach to life just really hit me hard. I thought, ‘This is my groom.'”

She added, “I couldn’t pick a better couple. I work with couples all the time, and you can tell when people are a good match. These two are good for each other on every level.”

After the wedding, Kylie Kelce wrote on Instagram in July 2018, “This off-season was my favorite yet. It was short but oh so sweet. I am so incredibly proud to call this man my husband, and I can’t wait to watch his hard work and dedication through another season.”

3. Kylie Kelce Grew Up Near Philadelphia & She Played Field Hockey at Cabrini University in Pennsylvania

Kylie McDevitt Kelce is from Narberth, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. She went to Lower Merion High School and then attended Cabrini University, where she played field hockey, according to her biography on the Cabrini athletics website. She graduated in 2016 with a degree in communications.

While at Cabrini, Kylie Kelce, who played defense, was named to the All-CSAC First Team and the ECAC South All-Stars First Team during her senior season.

She posted a throwback photo from her college field hockey days on Instagram in 2019 and wrote, “One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family. The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. Happy #D3week! #CSACchamps #worklifebalance.”

4. Kylie Kelce Joked That Her Brother-in-Law Travis Kelce Is Not Part of the Family Until After the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl

Ahead of the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, Kylie Kelce joked in an interview with People Magazine that her brother-in-law, Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce, would not be part of the family until after the game.

“I of course, am like, ‘Sorry Travis, we’re not family this week. But, you know, next week, it’ll be all love again,” she told People. “It’s just exciting to be able to see that they are both able to have the opportunity to play in another Super Bowl.”

Frida Mom, a company that makes postpartum recovery products, posted on Instagram that they are sponsoring Kylie Kelce as the Super Bowl’s “Most Valuable Pusher.” The company wrote, “This Sunday will generate over $500 million of ads and sponsorships around football players. But the real MVP isn’t going to be on the field. Today we announced in the Philadelphia Inquirer our official sponsorship of @kykelce in the sport of motherhood. While @jason.kelce is sweating it out with the Eagles on the field, she’ll be 38 weeks pregnant in the stands with her OB-GYN as her plus-one. So as he pushes that football through his legs, she could be pushing something twice as big through hers. And THAT’S what deserves a sponsorship.”

5. Kylie Kelce Helps Out With Her Husband’s (Be)Philly Foundation & Has Also Raised Money for Other Causes

Kylie Kelce has been involved in charitable causes and giving back to the Philadelphia community. She helps out with her husband’s charity, the (Be)Philly Foundation, a nonprofit “fighting for a brighter future for the next generation of Philadelphians,” according to its website.

She has also supported other causes close to her heart, including the Special Olympics and raising money to help those with autism. She wrote on Instagram in July 2021, “One night it was decided that a fund raiser in Sea Isle was a great idea. By 8am the next morning there was a full itinerary. And one week later, through the generosity of so many, $50,000 was raised to support @eaglesautism. To everyone that attended… you guys are incredible and your contributions helped us crush our goal! If that’s what can happen in a week, maybe we should start planning now for next year?”

She added, “My sincere gratitude to @theoceandrive for not only helping my husband fall in love with Sea Isle before we even met, but for providing the perfect venue and an incredible staff! Thank you to all of the other Sea Isle businesses that contributed. Every single one of you helped to make the event even better. But most of all thank you to @hammondgirlies. This would not have been possible without you. Your passion is absolutely contagious and the hard work of you, your team, and the entire @philadelphiaeagles organization is helping to create forward progress for the Autism community everyday. Thank you.”