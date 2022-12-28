NFL Insider Delivers ‘Wild’ Update on Injured Eagles’ Starter

There was a surprisingly positive update on injured right tackle Lane Johnson on Wednesday. The Pro Bowler has decided to forego surgery on his torn adductor and begin an aggressive rehab, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Johnson plans to be back lining up next to Isaac Seumalo in time for the playoffs.

Johnson’s recovery should take approximately two to three weeks. He was originally diagnosed with a “torn tendon in the abdominal area” (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter) and ruled out for the rest of the regular season. He suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 40-34 loss to Dallas. Jack Driscoll filled in for Johnson and saw 11 offensive snaps.

After consulting with numerous experts, including Dr. William Meyers in Philly, #Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will put off surgery on his torn adductor to rehab for two (or three) weeks and will play in the playoffs, sources say. Wild. pic.twitter.com/ieyIwWaXT2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni had discussed the possibility of moving Jordan Mailata over to right tackle during Johnson’s absence, with third-year man Andre Dillard slotting in at left tackle. Everything will be on the table, according to Sirianni.

“I love the fact that Jordan has some versatility. I love the fact that Andre and Jack are really good backups,” Sirianni told reporters. “We have a lot of faith in them to go out there and be able to do their job. We have a lot of versatility there, and Stout [Jeff Stoutland] does a great job getting the guys ready. Those guys do a great job of getting themselves ready. Obviously, we’re bummed about Lane in the sense of missing any time, but we also are confident in the guys that we have on the roster.”

Avonte Maddox Out Indefinitely, No New Updates

Slot cornerback Avonte Maddox has been ruled out indefinitely with what is being termed a “significant” toe injury. He’ll likely be re-evaluated ahead of Wednesday’s practice. Meanwhile, the replacement plan for Maddox remains one of the darkest clouds hanging over the Eagles as they prepare for the playoffs.

We will bounce bounce back!!😤😤😤 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 25, 2022

Josiah Scott is one option, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson serving as another depending on his health. The team still hasn’t activated him off injured reserve. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes Gardner-Johnson will be back for Week 18 at the very latest.

“He is now out indefinitely. We’ll see if that means all the way through or just out for the foreseeable future,” Rapoport said of Maddox. “That is not a good injury for the Philadelphia Eagles, obviously their secondary is such a key part of everything they do, but they are going to get C.J. Gardner-Johnson back. He’s eligible to come off of IR this week, even if it’s not this week he will for sure be back for the playoffs, another possibility for the slot.”

From NFL Now: The #Eagles are dealing with injuries to both Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson and CB Avonte Maddox. pic.twitter.com/qCeJQoNCCP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

Jonathan Gannon Addresses Gardner-Johnson

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was asked about Gardner-Johnson’s recovery timeline and whether he might use him as the primary cornerback in the slot. It’s a position he thrived playing last season for the New Orleans Saints. Gannon praised Gardner-Johnson’s versatility without revealing his backup plan.

“When Chauncey is ready to get back and play, we’ll evaluate who’s up and who’s down and what our guys can do and try to set up the game plan and put our guys in the best spots to play winning football for us,” Gannon told reporters. “That’s one of the reasons we like versatile players because the more you can do typically the better. We have a very versatile room, and we’ll make that decision as we get going.”