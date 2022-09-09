LeSean McCoy Shows up in Viral NFL Fan Fight Video: ‘What Are We Doing?’

The Rams-Bills game wasn’t a fair fight following Buffalo’s 31-10 win on Thursday night. Neither was the brawl that occurred on the street outside SoFi Stadium after the final whistle. Just ask LeSean McCoy.

Wait, what? A troubling video showing a Rams fan chasing a Bills fan in front of a 7-Eleven went viral after the game. In it, a man wearing a Cam Akers jersey is seen falling to the ground after accidentally tripping while trying to throw a punch. His intended target was a Bills fan dressed in a Stefon Diggs jersey. The scene wasn’t an odd one to see in Los Angeles.

What was more striking than the fight was the random appearance by McCoy at the end. The all-time leader in rushing yards for the Philadelphia Eagles shows up at the 17-second mark with a confused (drunk?) look on his face. He can be heard shouting: “What are we doing? Where are we going? They can’t fight.”

Emmanuel Acho, a former Eagles teammate of McCoy in 2013 and 2014, captured the footage. And the two posted a pre-game video from their seats at the Rams-Bills game.

McCoy later tweeted out that Acho was “acting like Michael Buffer” during the fight. Buffer is the famed boxing announcer who also happens to be from Philadelphia. The whole ordeal was the perfect marriage of randomness and hilarity. Everyone appeared to walk away unharmed.

Acho, McCoy Co-Hosting FS1 Show Called ‘Speak’

The fact that McCoy and Acho were hanging out wasn’t a surprise. The two recently signed on to co-host a show for Fox Sports 1 called “Speak” — it’s a reboot of their “Speak for Yourself” program — along with media personality Joy Taylor. The show kicked off on September 6, with both guys jumping on the Bills bandwagon.

“Circle the wagons, baby, Bills all the way,” McCoy said. “This is why because it’s built up, I think, they’ve been getting so close every year, right? Listen, I played in Buffalo. When I first got there it was awkward because people were ringing my doorbell and leaving like snacks, food, everything. They love the football team. They love it.”

He’s all in on the Josh Allen hype and the Super Bowl predictions. Ditto for Acho. Remember, McCoy was traded to Buffalo (against his wishes) in 2015 and spent four seasons there. He rushed for 3,814 of his 11,102 career yards in a Bills uniform.

Duce Staley ‘Going to be Pissed’ for Lions-Eagles Game

Duce Staley was a finalist to be the next head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles after Doug Pederson was fired. Ownership decided to hire Nick Sirianni instead. While Staley has gone on record saying there were no hard feelings, McCoy thinks otherwise.

“He’s going to be pissed, right? He’s going to get the boys hyped up. DeAndre Swift, he’s going to tell them all week, we gonna whoop these mothers. We gonna get these mothers today.”

Staley – associate head coach and running backs coach for the Detroit Lions — is getting ready to take on the Eagles, a franchise he gave 10 years to as a coach, plus 7 seasons as a player. So, yes, he might be talking a little trash from the sideline.

“If you know Duce Staley he talks a little bit and he cusses a lot,” McCoy said. “It’s going to be a crazy game for Duce Staley.”