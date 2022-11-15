Las Vegas Franchise Grabs ‘Strong-Armed’ Ex-Eagles QB

The XFL is getting set to reboot in 2023 with franchises in eight cities: Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Arlington (Texas), Houston, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington, D.C. The first order of business was a quarterback draft which took place on Tuesday, November 15 during a live-streamed event.

One of the first signal-callers taken was Luis Perez, a former undrafted rookie who wore a Philadelphia Eagles uniform for a month in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 222-pounder served NFL stints with the Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Detroit Lions before trying his luck in the XFL. Perez was chosen by the Las Vegas Vipers, coached by NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, where he’ll compete with Jalan McClendon for the starting job.

“Las Vegas is about entertainment and competition. Our QB group is going to bring just that with Jalan McClendon and Luis Perez,” Woodson said in a statement. “Jalan is going to be a solid athletic QB weapon for us because of his football IQ and ability to read defenses. Luis has a strong arm and accuracy that has landed him opportunities in NFL rookie minicamps. Luis had solid results playing in other leagues, and the Vipers are lucky to have him aboard. Jalan and Luis are what this league is about – competitiveness to get to the next level.”

Perez played for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL in 2022 and saw action in nine games. He went 124-of-173 (71.7%) for 1,200 yards and 9 touchdowns, including a game-winning, walk-off keeper score with just 2 seconds remaining. He was a prolific college passer at Texas A&M-Commerce where he remains the all-time leader in completions (665), passing yards (8,325) and passing touchdowns (78).

Brian Westbrook Named XFL Director of Player Engagement

Former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook has been named the XFL’s Director of Player Engagement. He will oversee team matters related to player experience, player and coach relations, off-field player development, and player marketing, according to a press release.

The 43-year-old will report to Marc Ross, who was Director of College Scouting for Philadelphia in 2002 when the Eagles drafted Westbrook in the third round. Westbrook has an Executive Business Degree from Wharton and bachelor’s degree from Villanova University. He also ranks third all-time in Eagles franchise history for rushing yards with 5,995, trailing only LeSean McCoy (6,792) and Wilbert Montgomery (6,538).

We're creating opportunities on and off the field and leading by example. Who better to educate, mentor and set players up for success than a 9-year NFL veteran, investment professional and broadcaster? Welcome Brian Westbrook, Sr (@36Westbrook) as Director of Player Engagement. — XFL (@XFL2023) August 31, 2022

“We’re thrilled to have him join the team,” Ross said. “His experience across the industry leads to a deep understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed both on and off the field.”

Eagles Make Minor Roster Move, Tweak Practice Squad

The Eagles released receiver Auden Tate from the practice squad in a minor roster move on Tuesday. The team could be clearing room to add another tight end after multiple reports declared Dallas Goedert out for “extended time” with a shoulder injury. Philadelphia could be gearing up to activate Tyree Jackson to the 53 from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

If Tyree Jackson is ready to go, I would expect #Eagles to showcase him a lot with Dallas Goedert out. I would also anticipate them bringing in free agent Eric Ebron. He caught 16 TDs in 2 seasons with Sirianni as his OC. And made the Pro Bowl in 2018. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 15, 2022

There is also the very strong possibility of them exploring free agency for a bigger name tight end, a guy like Eric Ebron certainly makes a lot of sense considering his ties to Nick Sirianni.