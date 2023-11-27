Eagles LT Mailata Predicts Touchdown on Last Play Against Bills

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata had one of the best seats in the house for quarterback Jalen Hurts’ game-winning scamper into the endzone Sunday. Mailata made a key block, paving the way for Hurts to use his legs in the overtime win, and he was even the first one to celebrate with him past the stanchion. What Mailata had to say about the play after the game, however, has many Buffalo Bills fans pointing the finger at their own coaching staff.

National Correspondent for the NFL Network and Host of the NFL Report podcast, James Palmer, reported on Twitter Sunday night, November 26th, that “Mailata said on the game winning touchdown that he couldn’t believe the Bills gave them that look. That play is a staple within their offense and when they saw the safety move they all knew Jalen would score.”

Within the hour, Palmer followed up the tweet, saying, “The safety actually started in the box and it was a bad look to run that play. But per Mailata, Jalen kept waiting and the safety moved. Hurts told them afterwards that he just knew the safety would move out. It happened and the Eagles won.”

Some of the comments from fans on this news ranged from saying Bills head coach Sean McDermott was now on the hot seat to not believing some would still defend McDermott’s coaching. Others questioned why the Bills wouldn’t have Spy on the play when Hurts is one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL.

Bills Safety Alignment Keyed Mailata Into What Was Possible

When the play started, the Eagles sent running back D’Andre Swift into motion to the right, which setup a common RPO play for the Eagles. This is a play where the Eagles could pass to Swift with plenty of blocking on the right side, or Swift could cut left and run. If the defense happened to show a zero blitz, though, which the Bills did, then the QB Draw play would become an option as well.

Unfortunately for the Bills, Safety Micah Hyde’s alignment on the play served as the giveaway to both Mailata and Hurts that a touchdown could be possible.

Benjamin Solak of the Ringer NFL Show did a great job breaking down the play in a video he posted late Sunday night. He shows clearly how putting Swift in motion pulls three Bills defenders so far to one side of the field that it makes a clear path for Hurts, just as Mailata said he saw from his vantage point.

Eagles Might Be Getting Stronger As Season Progresses

It’s hard to know exactly what goes on in a coach’s head or what coaches and players have studied going into a game like this one. The Eagles are a team, however, with many weapons to look out for. Looking at plays like this one, they also might be getting stronger.

Hurts had been nursing a banged-up knee for a good part of the early season. He even stormed out of a press conference, frustrated with all the questions about the injury. His running numbers had decreased to 34.5 yards per game from 50.7 yards per game in 2022. In this Week 12 performance against the Bills, though, post-bye, Hurts ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

This outburst also came without starting offensive tackle Lane Johnson as well, which makes it even more impressive. Johnson was made inactive due to groin tightness and the team didn’t want to risk further injury in the wet conditions. Johnson has since been reported as having an MRI to better diagnose the seriousness of the injury.

Going into this game, Fox Sports had the Bills ranked as the 10th-best defense. It was a narrow victory, but this Eagles offense showing up in pivotal moments has been a theme so far this season. Hurts especially has shown he has the composure it takes to rise to the occasion.

Mailata Believes Hurts Should Win MVP

Mailata actually had some words about his quarterback as well. Tim McManus of ESPN got another soundbite from Mailata after the game, saying, “One-hundred percent, that dude should be [MVP]. I don’t know the requirements, but I know he’s got the best…(expletive)…record out of all the MVP candidates.”

He’s right, of course. With this overtime win against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, the Philadelphia Eagles move to 10-1 on the season. They sit alone atop the NFL standings, and look poised for a deep run in the playoffs.