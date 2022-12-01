Malcolm Jenkins Makes Final Decision on Eagles Comeback

There has been a lot of talk in recent days about Malcolm Jenkins putting on the Rocky robe and making a late-round comeback for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team is in dire straits after losing starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a lacerated kidney.

He’s out indefinitely with no return timeline. But don’t go dusting off those No. 27 midnight green jerseys just yet. Jenkins responded to the rumors on Twitter by telling fans it wasn’t happening, although he left enough doubt in his comments to keep a sliver of hope alive.

The first obstacle to a possible Philly comeback has to do with his contract — the New Orleans Saints still own his rights. Jenkins added: “I know Eagles fans love a comeback story but don’t think you’ll get one this time … but I meant what I said.”

Everyone’s asking if I’m coming back… technically the Saints have the rights to my contract. 🤷🏾‍♂️I know Eagles fans love a comeback story 😅 but don’t think you’ll get one this time… but I meant what I said 👀 — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) December 1, 2022

Meant what I said refers to an interview Jenkins did with NBC Sports’ John Clark. In it, the two-time Super Bowl champion made it sound like he was looking to suit up in 2022: “I can still play. I’m still in shape, I’m still working out, it’s not far-fetched. I’m still in it. But, you know, I do enjoy my seat watching as a fan, but I could come in for a stretch.”

“I can still play. I’m still in shape. I’m still working out. It’s not far fetched. I’m still in it. I do enjoy my seat watching as a fan, but I could come in for a stretch” -Malcolm Jenkins before CJGJ’s injury and he loves CJGJ 🎧Podcast with Malcolm⬇️https://t.co/2DH3zYwU54 pic.twitter.com/0MCoFpWcpY — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 29, 2022

Reed Blankenship, K’Von Wallace Sharing Snaps

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon seems content to ride it out with the safety tandem of Reed Blankenship and K’Von Wallace until Gardner-Johnson gets back. Blankenship — the undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee State — was the first man up on Sunday night and wasted no time in making his presence felt when he intercepted Aaron Rodgers.

“I want to say this: Reed had a very good game. He came in there and that’s a tough spot,” Gannon told reporters. “But our guys, like they’re psychologically prepped for that to happen. What I mean by that is everyone that has a jersey on game day, the head coach talks about roles, everyone has a role, but that can change like that [snapping fingers].”

Reed Blankenship is first undrafted rookie Eagles safety with an INT (not including 1987 strike replacement games) since the 1979 season opener, when Brenard Wilson intercepted the Giants’ Joe Pisarcik at the Vet in his first NFL game. Bre had 17 INTs in his 9-year Eagles career. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) November 28, 2022

Gannon went on to praise his assistants for keeping everyone on task. He called out position coaches Dennard Wilson and D.K. McDonald for prepping them. Blankenship saw the bulk of the snaps with 35, but Wallace chipped in with 3 meaningful snaps, including a pass breakup on third down in the red zone.

“So, it’s really kudos to the player and the coaches to be ready to go,” Gannon said, “but our guys know, man, your number can get called at any time and you can’t be the weak link when you go in. I was proud of how that unfolded.”

Reed Blankenship hits stop all forward momentum pic.twitter.com/zfw3wBDxyZ — Way Outside The Nest Podcast (@outsidethenest_) November 29, 2022

Contract Extension for Rodney McLeod?

Rodney McLeod has been excellent for his new team this season. The former Eagles captain has 63 total tackles, along with 1 interception and 5 pass breakups in 12 games. He’s earned every dime of his $1.7 million contract, prompting speculation that the Indianapolis Colts might extend him. He’s playing on a one-year deal for the Colts.