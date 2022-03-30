Malcolm Jenkins Retires: Eagles, Saints Legend Makes NFL History

Malcolm Jenkins will go down as one of the greatest free-agent signings in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles. The legendary safety announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 13 seasons. Jenkins described himself as “a champion in the sport and a champion for the people” in a farewell message on Twitter.

The 34-year-old spent six seasons in midnight green, leading them to an improbable Super Bowl championship in 2018. He split town to return to New Orleans after the 2019 campaign after a contract extension couldn’t be worked out. No matter, Jenkins remains beloved by both the Eagles’ organization and the Philly faithful. He retires with 1,044 career tackles along with 13.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, 21 interceptions, and seven touchdowns.

And the New Jersey native defeated two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever do it while earning two Lombardi Trophies. Jenkins leaves the game as the only man to beat both Peyton Manning (Saints 31, Colts 17 in Super Bowl XLIV) and Tom Brady (Eagles 41, Patriots 33 in Super Bowl LII) in the championship round. That might be his most remarkable feat in a career filled with memorable moments.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie released a powerfully-charged statement upon learning of Jenkins’ retirement, calling it an “honor to call him an Eagle.”

“In so many ways, Malcolm Jenkins defined everything we want a Philadelphia Eagles to be. He was talented, intelligent, versatile, and reliable,” Lurie said. “He never took a single snap off – not in a game and not in a practice. Few players have ever had a personality and a style of play that meshed more perfectly with the City of Philadelphia. He contributed to so many memorable moments during his six years in Philadelphia, including our first Super Bowl Championship.”

Eagles Bringing Back Kelly Green Jerseys

Get ready for throwback Sundays in 2023. Lurie announced that the Eagles will be re-introducing their iconic kelly green jerseys, complete with matching helmets and silver pants. The much-anticipated news has been years in the making as the franchise navigated the NFL’s strict rules regarding uniform changes. Even better, the Eagles have enlisted Nike to design something “identical” to everyone’s favorite uniform.

“I’m here to announce that beginning in the 2023 season, we’re going to have the kelly green, classic Eagles jersey, and matching helmet and do it the right way,” Lurie told reporters. “If you remember the 90s and the 80s with Randall (Cunningham) and Reggie (White) and Jerome (Brown) and Seth (Joyner) and Clyde (Simmons) and everybody, it’s going to be that uniform, and it’s going to be as identical to what existed as possible.”

‘Never Forget’ 2017 MVP Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is headed to his third team in two seasons after a bitter divorce from the Indianapolis Colts. The one-time franchise quarterback for the Eagles was initially sent packing to Indy with Lurie’s approval in 2021. The contemplative owner was asked to comment on that trade during his media availability at the Annual League Meetings in Florida.

“Let me just say, Carson, 2017, we’ll never forget it. That was the best of Carson,” Lurie said. “Not every quarterback and not every player is able to sustain that level of play. You have injuries, you’ve got lots of factors. It didn’t end how we envisioned it to end. But I’m always thankful.”

#Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie handled the Wentz fallout question with class and grace yesterday. https://t.co/FdRtohm0wF — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) March 30, 2022

Remember, this was Lurie’s first public interview since introducing Nick Sirianni as the next head coach on January 29, 2021. Wentz was traded to Indianapolis a few weeks later, on February 18, 2021.