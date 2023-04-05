Eagles QB Provides Injury Update After Signing New Contract

Backup quarterback has always been a premium position in Philadelphia. Nick Foles took it to new heights by leading the Eagles to an unforgettable Super Bowl championship. That’s not the norm. But the quality of clipboard holders to walk the halls is a bit surreal.

Michael Vick was No. 3 on the depth chart at one point. So, yes, there is a strong legacy there to uphold. The newest player to wear the backup crown is Marcus Mariota who formally signed a one-year contract on April 5. He’ll be counted for meaningful snaps only if something happens to starter Jalen Hurts. He has no design on stealing anyone’s job.

“My role is just to provide information and just share experiences,” Mariota told reporters. “I think as a guy who has played in the league now for eight years — I’ve been cut, I’ve been a starter, you know, I’ve won playoff games, I’ve been benched, so I just really believe that I can relate with a lot of guys. And to be able just to continue to build that chemistry in the locker room, and be a voice in any way I can.

“But I think specifically for the quarterback position, ups and downs, you’re going to face those throughout your career, and just being a guy for Jalen, just being a resource any way I can and, hopefully, make him better and make the team better.”

Back in the 2015 draft, the Eagles under Chip Kelly desperately tried to trade up in order to select Marcus Mariota. Eight years later, Mariota finally winds up in Philadelphia. https://t.co/VTTEqEoM7v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2023

Mariota is coming back from season-ending knee surgery, something he has been rehabbing for the better half of four months. The 29-year-old passed his Eagles’ physical with flying colors. No setbacks. He’s 100% healthy heading into the 2023 campaign.

“Knee feels great,” Mariota said. “I had to go in and get it cleaned up. I spent a couple of months just rehabbing, and the last month or so I’ve been able to get back to training and my body feels good.”

Not Looking Back, Focused on the Future

There were rumors that Mariota “quit” on the Atlanta Falcons last season after head coach Arthur Smith benched him in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder. It turned into a mini-firestorm down there, until the details of Mariota’s knee surgery were finally revealed. No one quit on anyone. Things just didn’t work out so both sides mutually parted ways.

“At the end of the day, it didn’t work out the way anybody wanted it to,” Mariota said. “And I really try and just focus on being the best version of myself for that team, day in and day out, and it’s no different here. So, at the end of the day, things didn’t work out but I’m excited to be here, I can’t wait to get things started.”

#Eagles made a smart signing with Mariota seeing he can run the offense similarly Good veteran backup, Chip Kelly is punching air right now #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wjufVX0IHm — All About The Birds (@AATBirds) March 17, 2023

There was also the issue of the Eagles trying to pull off a blockbuster trade for Mariota back in 2015. What if he and Chip Kelly had teamed up in the NFL? Would things have been different?

“We can always play the what-if game but at the end of the day I’m excited to be here now,” Mariota said. “And I look forward to doing what I can for this team.”

Was Mariota Expecting a Trade to Philly in 2015?

The Eagles never made the rumored trade for Mariota in 2015. Chip Kelly went with Sam Bradford at quarterback and watched the team post a disappointing 6-9 record before he was fired. But, was Mariota expecting to land in Philly before everything blew up?

“My agent at the time was like, ‘I have no idea.’ Just be prepared for everything,” Mariota said. “We really didn’t have any idea about where I would go. But I’m grateful for the opportunity I had in Tennessee, just appreciate the support from all the teams during that time.”