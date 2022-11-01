‘We’re Evaluating Him’: Eagles Tease Possible Roster Addition

Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jordan Davis is expected to miss four to six weeks with a high ankle sprain, according to multiple reports. Head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t confirm the extent of Davis’ injury, nor would he put a timetable on his recovery.

Considering that Davis was wearing a walking boot after Sunday’s game and using crutches in the locker room, it stands to reason he’ll be out for some time. It doesn’t appear to be a season-ending injury but look for the Eagles to do some in-house reshuffling.

One interesting name to monitor is Marvin Wilson, the 6-foot-4, 303-pound defensive tackle stashed on their practice squad. He received a healthy signing bonus despite going undrafted in 2021, with Pro Football Focus gushing about his potential.

New Eagles Practice Squad DT Marvin Wilson’s Florida State Highlights@marvinwilson21 | @Eagles #FlyEaglesFly | #GoBirds pic.twitter.com/lw5Dkx0hIQ — On The Road To Victory with Jimmy Smith (@OTR2Victory) September 2, 2021

Wilson was able to get into one game last season for the Eagles — Week 18 versus Dallas — and made 3 tackles on 19 defensive snaps. Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked how Wilson has looked at practice and whether he’d be ready to go if called up.

“We are fortunate that we have him. If he’s called upon in this game, he’ll be ready to go,” Sirianni told reporters. “We have confidence in him. And again, like I said to you guys, it’s not just like blind faith. We’re seeing him work every single day.

“We’re evaluating him. We’re evaluating the practice squad players all the time. All the time with the different things that we’re doing with them from the developmental periods to the individual periods to the one-on-one periods, and we have a lot of faith in him if he’s number is called on.”

NFL Trade Rumors: Keep an Eye on Kareem Hunt

The NFL trade deadline is slated for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1 and rumors are flying about the Eagles going after a running back. Kareem Hunt remains the leading candidate after reports surfaced that the Cleveland Browns are open to moving him. The one-time Pro Bowler might be available for a fourth-round pick, which is a small price possibly in play for Philadelphia.

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano certainly thinks so:

I think Eagles GM Howie Roseman isn't done. I've heard the same as others: Keep an eye on them and RB Kareem Hunt (CLE). They tried to ge Christian McCaffrey. Hunt might only cost a 4th and he'd be huge as a receiver coming out of the Eagles backfield, making them hard to stop. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 31, 2022

If a trade does happen ahead of the deadline, it’ll be for someone that fits Sirianni’s system. He and general manager Howie Roseman run through every scenario together, from schedules to personnel.

“Sure, we talk about everything. We’ll talk through everything on every situation,” Sirianni said. “That’s what’s special about this building. That’s what’s great about Howie [Roseman]. We talk through everything. That’s schedules, that’s everything. That’s stuff on the football end and stuff on the front office end. We’ll talk through everything, watch things together.”

Eagles Sign CB Javelin Guidry, Release WR Deon Cain

The Eagles made a minor roster move for the practice squad on Monday as they get set to face Houston on a short week. The team signed cornerback Javelin Guidry, an undrafted rookie from the 2020 draft. The 5-foot-9, 191-pounder has 70 total tackles, 4 forced fumbles, and 3 passes defensed over 28 games.

They released receiver Deon Cain to make room for Guidry. Cain leaves town after making a team-leading 8 catches for 106 yards in the preseason.