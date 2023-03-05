Reported Eagles Coaching Target May Escalate Darius Slay Trade

The coaching carousel is about to take an awkward spin around the pole if recent reports are accurate. There are whispers that the Philadelphia Eagles may be interested in hiring Matt Patricia as linebackers coach, according to the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has been serving as a senior football advisor for the New England Patriots since 2021. It marked his second tour of duty under Bill Belichick after six years as his defensive coordinator. Prior to that, Patricia was the head coach of the Detroit Lions where he went 13-29 from 2018-20. Therein lies the rub.

He was a very unpopular figure with some defensive players in Detroit, namely Darius Slay. The two feuded behind closed doors, with Patricia constantly dismissing Slay as “not elite” and even calling him out embarrassingly in a team meeting. Slay, a three-time Pro Bowler for the Lions, never forgot the disrespect.

Darius Slay doesn’t forget the disrespect he got from former #Lions HC Matt Patricia: "He basically just said, You are not in that category yet, At that time, I only had 1 Pro Bowl but now I'm at 5, so I want to know how he feels about that now.” pic.twitter.com/NxmCThtUIs — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 7, 2023

While there is no denying Patricia’s championship credentials and ability to scheme up plays, it seems like an odd marriage in Philly. Why would the Eagles risk bringing in a coach so hated by their top cornerback … unless all that trade speculation was true.

Nothing concrete has emerged about a deal shipping Slay off to a rival, although bringing in Patricia would be one way to escalate it. Slay didn’t seem ready to let bygones be bygones when discussing Patricia during Super Bowl Week.

“At that time, I only had one Pro Bowl but now I’m at five, so I want to know how he feels about that now,” Slay said on February 7, via USA Today. “I don’t wish bad on him, but as a man, me and him just don’t get along. He’s a smart coach, he knows his X’s and O’s, but the disrespect is not what I’m with.”

Darius Slay and Matt Patricia reunited in Philly: 😳😳😳 “In the meeting, Slay said, Patricia told him he wasn't ‘elite.’” Slay said: "That told me right there that he didn't have no respect for me. He told me I was a good player, but then to tell me what I'm not, so I said,… https://t.co/r4jmmjcOo0 pic.twitter.com/vQp1qvfge8 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 5, 2023

Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson Leaving Town

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson and the Eagles have agreed to part ways. He was in the running for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator job that ultimately went to Sean Desai. Several Eagles players, including Slay, voiced support for Wilson getting a much-deserved promotion. He didn’t.

After being a finalist for the #Eagles DC job that went to Sean Desai, Philly defensive pass game coordinator and DBs coach Dennard Wilson and the team are mutually parting ways, sources say. This is often the outcome when an in-house candidate is passed over for a promotion. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2023

Head coach Nick Sirianni was asked if Wilson would be returning earlier this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. He refused to say yes or no, adding that Desai would get the opportunity to evaluate and pick all candidates for his coaching staff.

“Yeah, we’ll obviously go through that as we continue on,” Sirianni told reporters on February 28. “Does the staff dynamic fit? Does Sean have anybody? But Dennard is a great football coach. He’s done an outstanding job. If he is still our defensive backs coach, we’ll be lucky to have him because he know how good of a coach he is.”

Marcus Epps Hot Commodity in Free Agency

Safety Marcus Epps is headed for free agency after a breakout 2022 season in which he started all 17 games. He proved to be a reliable piece in the backend and finished with 94 total tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 6 pass breakups. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the 27-year-old has been drawing a lot of attention around the league. Epps could have his share of suitors on the open market.