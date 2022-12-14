Eagles Teammate Fires Back After Cowboys Star Takes Aim at Jalen Hurts

Things didn’t go so well for Micah Parsons the last time he went up against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas Cowboys stud was strategically neutralized and put out on an island on short zone read passes.

With Parsons in prison all night, the Eagles cruised to a 26-17 win over the Cowboys in Week 6. The key matchup revolved around right tackle Lane Johnson who pitched a shutout versus Parsons until leaving with a concussion. Parsons recorded 3 pressures and no quarterback hits, all after Johnson had left the game.

It’s not a stat line that warrants trash-talking, right? Parsons doesn’t seem to care. The All-Pro linebacker threw some cold water on Jalen Hurts’ soaring MVP campaign, questioning whether it was the quarterback’s stellar play for the Eagles’ 12-1 record or Nick Sirianni’s system during an appearance on Von Miller’s podcast.

“Is it Hurts or the team? It’s system and team,” Parsons said. “I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much and I understand it so much, I can’t, like when things are off I can’t hold it in. I almost gotta say something, like everyone has their own opinions.”

When pressed further about Hurts, Parsons replied: “He’s good, he’s good.”

“Is it Hurts or the team?” “It’s system and team” -Cowboys DE Micah Parsons not believing in Jalen Hurts MVP? 🤔 Eagles-Cowboys in 10 days 🎥 VonCast pic.twitter.com/AkSCjIMXNl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 14, 2022

Lane Johnson Fires Back at Micah Parsons

Listening to the whole exchange between Miller and Parsons, his point isn’t that far off base. The Eagles have designed the perfect system to showcase Hurts’ strengths. And he’s thriving in it. But … that’s easier said than done.

Hurts has put in all the work to become the undisputed front-runner for NFL MVP and no one should downplay his accomplishments. Which is why Johnson took offense to Parsons’ comments on social media. The Pro Bowler reacted by posting the popular GIF of Michael Jackson eating popcorn in a movie theatre.

The calculated move incited a flurry of responses from the incensed Philly faithful. Johnson and his teamamtes will surely use this as bulletin board material when the Eagles trek down to Dallas for a rematch against the Cowboys on December 24. It’ll be interesting to see if Parsons can back up his trash talk.

Eagles Open Practice Window on Dallas Goedert

The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window on tight end Dallas Goedert. The 27-year-old is recovering from an injured shoulder that occurred in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 loss to Washington. Goedert still needs to be added back to the active roster and get cleared to play. They have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to decide whether he’ll be active for Sunday’s game in Chicago.

Dallas Goedert is eligible to have his practice window open today after a 4-week stint on IR following a shoulder injury. Expectations are the #Eagles TE will return to the active roster for Sunday’s game at the Bears, and if not almost certainly Christmas Eve at the Cowboys. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 14, 2022

The Eagles have been starting Jack Stoll at tight end in Goedert’s absence, with rookie Grant Calcaterra contributing meaningful snaps. That duo has combined for 109 yards on 10 receptions. But Goedert was inching close to a Pro Bowl nod before going down as one of the top playmakers at his position. He has 43 catches for 544 yards, plus 3 touchdowns and 31 first downs. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was asked about Goedert’s impending return on Tuesday.

“Yeah, it’ll be awesome once Dallas comes back,” Steichen told reporters. “It’ll be awesome to have him back. Obviously, he’s an elite tight end, and to have him back in the fold whenever he comes back will be awesome.”