Eagles Work Out Ex-AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Philadephia Eagles worked out two players ahead of their Week 3 matchup in Washington. The most intriguing name was Michael Palardy, a veteran punter who earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 last season.

Palardy, who went undrafted out of Tennessee in 2014, has bounced around eight different NFL teams while seeing action in 72 career games. His longest stay was in Carolina where he booted 243 punts for 11,011 yards or 45.3 yards per punt. The 30-year-old also spent time in the Canadian Football League and has experience handling kickoffs.

Career-long 65-yard punt ✅ Michael Palardy is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/4sPB0vXVcJ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 8, 2021

The Eagles also brought in free agent cornerback Mark Gilbert. He toggled between the Steelers and Lions practice squads in 2021. Gilbert has appeared in eight games for Detroit last season and finished with three tackles on 47 defensive snaps, with one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

He was originally signed as an undrafted rookie out of Duke by Pittsburgh after a left hip injury raised red flags. Fun fact: Gilbert is the cousin of future Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis. Bleacher Report rated him highly coming out of college, saying: “Gilbert has all of the tools to be an outstanding player in the league. That all mostly depends on his durability and ability to play the run.”

Mark Gilbert allowed the catch but didn’t give up on the play. Punches this one out. Shades of Charles Tillman here. pic.twitter.com/3C2WiiSrGI — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) November 14, 2021

Eagles List Offensive Starter ‘Questionable’ for Week 3

The Eagles listed starting left guard Landon Dickerson as “questionable” versus Washington with a foot injury on their final injury report. He missed two straight practices to end the week, although Thursday’s absence was listed as a “resting player” day. Dickerson was the lone Philly player carrying any kind of injury designation into Week 3.

The Commanders listed two players out for Sunday: DE Casey Toohill (concussion), DT Daniel Wise (ankle). Washington labeled linebacker David Mayo (ankle) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (abdomen) as questionable after both guys were limited participants at Friday’s practice.

(Editor’s note: Toohill was a seventh-round pick of the Eagles in 2020, then waived midseason before landing in Washington. He has 1.0 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 27 career games).

DE James Smith-Williams (abdomen) said he's fine. Said he over-exerted himself and tweaked it… — John Keim (@john_keim) September 22, 2022

Smith-Williams has been starting for the injured Chase Young. Shake Toney — a second-year man out of Penn State — is next up on the depth chart. Meanwhile, Mayo would potentially be replaced by Jon Bostic as the starting WILL linebacker.

Nick Sirianni Sends Message to Eagles Fans

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a well-known reputation as road warriors. They love packing up the face paint and supporting their team all over the country. Washington’s FedEx Field — located just 2.5 hours from Philly — is one of their favorite stadiums to invade.

I asked Nick Sirianni today “What would you like to see from #Eagles fans on Sunday at FedEx Field?” His response, and his challenge to those Eagles fans making the trip …#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9dtYIiRYLk — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) September 23, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni loves seeing it and encouraged everyone making the trip to be loud on Sunday. He challenged them to force the Commanders into a silent cadence in their own stadium.

“Let’s make it loud,” Sirianni told Dave Spadaro. “And let’s make it difficult for them to play in their own stadium. And that would be pretty awesome.”

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz talked about Eagles fans invading FedEx Field earlier in the week.

“I’m sure the Eagles fans will travel well like they always do,” Wentz said, “but hopefully we’re still dominating the stands there. But either way, it’ll be fun.”