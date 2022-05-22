Ex-Eagles QB Shows Off ‘Cannon’ Prior to Comeback Report

Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick is coming out of retirement to join Fan Controlled Football, according to Reuters. He’ll join his good friend Terrell Owens in the new digital-friendly 7-on-7 indoor football league where “fans control the shots.”

The 41-year-old hasn’t been assigned a team in Fan Controlled Football. Pro Football Talk reported that Vick will only play in one game, on May 28 in the final day of the league’s regular season. Credit Owens for Vick’s interest.

“Vick is the latest high-profile player to sign up with Fan Controlled Football,” wrote Frank Pingue. “According to the source, Vick agreed to a comeback after seeing the success that good friend Owens has been having since he signed with the league this year.”

Owens was recently traded from the FCF Zappers to the Knights of Degen. Other “high-profile players” rostered in FCF include Johnny Manziel, Josh Robinson, Martavis Bryant, and Terrance Williams. Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman serves as a co-owner of the Glacier Boyz.

Michael Vick has agreed to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, per @FrankPingue 👀pic.twitter.com/2QCeuhL0k7 — PFF (@PFF) May 20, 2022

Ex-Eagles QB Flashes Cannon at NFL Draft

Vick left the NFL in 2017 but did participate in a flag football league shortly after announcing his retirement. The former Philadelphia Eagles star – remember his jaw-dropping 2010 Pro Bowl year? – has been serving as a football analyst for FOX Sports. That hasn’t stopped him from showing off his insane athleticism in recent years.

Vick ran the 40-yard dash in a sneaky fast 4.72 seconds at the 2021 NFL draft. And he effortlessly chucked a football out of the stadium at the 2022 NFL draft, on April 30 which was the 20th anniversary of him going No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. “I can still run it and I can still throw it,” Vick said before launching a tight spiral.

Vick Happily ‘Passes the Torch’ to Jalen Hurts

Everyone is always trying to find the next Michael Vick. Lamar Jackson was a leading candidate for that crown, then Kyler Murray jumped on people’s radars. And now it’s Jalen Hurts who just so happens to wear the same midnight green jersey that Vick once donned.

Jalen Hurts is the first Eagles' QB with two rush TD in a game since… Michael Vick in 2010. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/55tUZOk00p — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) January 4, 2021

Hurts and Vick share some stunning similarities on the football field, something not lost on either quarterback. The two men sat down for an interview last year on FOX Sports and discussed their mutual admiration.

“First jersey I got was a Vick jersey, 7, Atlanta Falcons,” Hurts said. “I must have been in elementary [school], maybe the first grade. You set the standard for a guy like me. I got so much admiration for you, I’m glad to put on the same color you put on.”

“Your game looks a lot like mine,” Vick said. “Jalen, let me tell you what I admire the most about the way you play: you show me that you’re the ultimate dual-threat. I think you understand that you gotta play the game with your mind, with your arm, and then use your legs when need be. You play with your instincts, keep it going, I’m passing the torch.”