Eagles Clarify RB Depth Chart After Activating Miles Sanders

The Philadelphia Eagles own the top rushing attack in the NFC. Imagine that. Three straight weeks of pound-and-ground football has them averaging 144.3 yards per game, third-best in the NFL behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Nick Sirianni’s team has racked up 761 of their 1,443 total rushing yards since that brutal Week 7 loss in Las Vegas. More impressively, the Eagles have done it with their starting running back on injured reserve. Now Miles Sanders is set to return after getting activated to the 21-day practice window. There’s a chance he could suit up this week against the New Orleans Saints, according to Sirianni. He’ll be re-inserted as RBI assuming he looks healthy enough in practice.

“He’s got to go through practice and see how he looks,” Sirianni told reporters. “If he looks healthy, he’s definitely [in]. He’s one of our best players. He’s definitely going to go if he looks healthy.”

Coach Sirianni provides an update on @BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/YJwruVLoWK — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2021

Sirianni promised a better update on Friday, November 19 after seeing how he responds to two days of practice. Sanders is rehabbing from a sprained ankle and needs to show he can cut on it. Jordan Howard and Boston Scott have carried the load in his three-game absence – 181 yards for Scott, 211 for Howard – and should maintain big roles moving forward. The first-year head coach doesn’t believe in benching guys due to injury, although it all depends on the situation.

“I know how good of a player Miles Sanders is and looking forward to getting him back in there and getting him carries,” Sirianni said. “And just a really good job by Jordan and Boston and Kenny [Gainwell] of filling in.

“If Miles is healthy and ready to go, he’s our starter. But that doesn’t mean that’s every – that every situation equals the same thing, right? Because every situation you have to be able to adjust and every situation does have different circumstances and different thought processes behind it.”

Rushing yards last three games: Howard: 57-71-83

Scott: 60-40-81

Hurts: 71-62-53 This is the first time since at least 1950 [as far back as @Stathead tracks individual rushing stats] the Eagles have had three players with 40 or more rushing yards in three straight games. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) November 15, 2021

Eagles Limited to Walk-Through

Sirianni gave the players Monday off following their road win in Denver. It was an additional rest day since Tuesdays are the normal scheduled off day.

He also disclosed that the team will be limited to a walk-through on Wednesday as guys need to keep their bodies fresh this time of year. The Eagles don’t get a bye until Week 14 (December 12) so it’s important to pay attention to conditioning. Injuries from wear and tear could ruin any potential playoff run.

“Today is going to be a day where we’re going to be walk-through,” Sirianni said. “We’re later in the season, we have a late bye, and I want to take care of these guys’ bodies and make sure they’re ready to get 100% fresh on Sunday. And so we’ll be walk-though today.”

#Eagles only doing walk-through today. “Full speed to the huddle,” per Nick Sirianni. He wants guys to take care of their bodies and stay fresh since the bye is so late. Today is about getting mental reps. #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 17, 2021

That doesn’t mean Sirianni won’t be pushing them. He wants to use the walk-through to get mental raps rather than physical ones.

“We’re not going to be out there running around and moving around,” Sirianni said, “but we need to make sure we’re getting better in a sense of let’s make sure we’re mentally ready to go. You’re full speed to the snap in walk-through. That means your mind’s working, you break the huddle in the same aspect your mind’s working full speed, boom, the snap happens and now we got to a walk-through.”

Darius Slay Named Player of Week

Cornerback Darius Slay has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. It’s the first time an Eagles player has earned the honor since Fletcher Cox in 2018. Slay’s 83-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown was the clincher for the award and the turning point in a 30-13 win over Denver. However, it wasn’t the only reason.

The three-time Pro Bowler allowed only one catch on two targets in Week 10. Pro Football Focus ranks Slay as the 14th-best cornerback in football, with a 75.0 overall grade and 75.6 in coverage. He was also spotted playing some wide receiver in practice.