Cryptic Tweet Fuels New Speculation for Eagles Offensive Star

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t officially closed the door on a Miles Sanders’ return. But, with free agency right around the corner on March 15, there hasn’t been much talk on a contract extension for their 1,000-yard rusher. In fact, it seems like a lock that he’ll be wearing a different uniform in 2023.

Sanders, coming off his first Pro Bowl season, has been linked to various teams in free agency. The Miami Dolphins are the trendiest name making the rounds, along with the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. Surprisingly, there has been little to no chatter of the Eagles opening up their checkbooks. His projected market value has been estimated at $7.2 million per year (via Spotrac).

Sanders has been relatively quiet about his future except for a funny “love” note to Howie Roseman. He definitely wants to come back. However, it doesn’t appear to be shaking out that way and he seemed to confirm it in a cryptic Twitter post on March 10: “Chasing anonymous love.” He also re-tweeted something from Courtland Sutton that raised eyebrows.

Eagles fans were quick to flood the comments with words of encouragement and support. Sanders did everything that was asked of him during his contract year in 2022, setting new career highs in rushing yards (1,269) rushing touchdowns (11), and rushing attempts (259). He ran with a noticeable chip on his shoulder last season. And he’s not reaping the rewards.

The “anonymous love” quote sounds like a clear reference to a very public message he sent out to Roseman, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. His goal has always been to sign a long-term contract with the team that drafted him 53rd overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

“I love Philly. Just bring me back,” Sanders said on January 18. “I hope they bring me back,” Sanders said. “I love you [general manager] Howie [Roseman]. I hope you love me too.”

Pro Bowl Rusher Called ‘Boom or Bust’ Free Agent

Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew recently put together a list of 10 “boom or bust” free agents. Odell Beckham Jr. was the headliner, but Sanders was another marquee name to watch. The boom part of his write-up is pretty self-explanatory: Sanders is an explosive rusher, with “big-play ability,” coming off a career year.

The bust? Well, it seems as if there is a growing groundswell of skepticism about whether Sanders can replicate his 2022 campaign in a different offense. The Eagles’ run-heavy system, backed by the best offensive line in football, seemed to match his skillset perfectly. His talent remains unquestioned, although the fit could matter. Jones-Drew wrote the following:

Bust: Sanders had his best season alongside MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who was the focal point of the Eagles’ top-five rushing attack. Without a dual-threat QB demanding attention in the run game, Sanders’ production reverts to around 800 rush yards per season.

Howie Roseman Throws Support Behind Kenny Gainwell

If Sanders does indeed leave in free agency, then the starting job in Philly might go to Kenny Gainwell. The third-year back was a revelation in the playoffs and — remember, Boston Scott is also a free agent — the front office could decide to roll the dice. Riding with a 23-year-old youngster like Gainwell would save them a lot of money.

General manager Howie Roseman has long been a champion for Sanders, but Gainwell left a strong impression in 2022. He talked glowingly of him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Kenny is an impressive young player,” Roseman told reporters. “When you watch him and his skillset, he has really good vision. He has the ability to get small and get skinny and he can catch the ball, he can protect. He’s a good player.

“We’ve also seen in this league that you need more than one. It’s hard to roll with just one running back in this league. I think we’re happy with Kenny; we know also that he hasn’t hit his ceiling yet.”