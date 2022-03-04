Eagles Provide Surprising Contract Update on Key Offensive Starter

Miles Sanders rushed back from a broken hand last season after promising he’d be back for the postseason. He returned in three weeks. Sanders upheld his end of the bargain, now the Philadelphia Eagles have a choice to make.

The 24-year-old is entering the final year of the $5.35 million rookie contract he inked in 2019. Teams tend to begin negotiating with their young playmakers in Year 3, but there were no reported talks between the Eagles and Sanders in 2021. The starting running back is slated to enter training camp as a lame-duck player, perhaps due to his troubling injury history.

General manager Howie Roseman was asked to provide an update on Sanders’ complicated contract situation during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. He toed the company line by calling those talks “private business” without confirming any negotiations had transpired.

“Miles is a heck of a player, heck of a person,” Roseman told reporters. “We haven’t even seen everything Miles can give this team. Obviously, he’s been really productive. I know he wants to get in the end zone, as well. But I think the best is yet to come from Miles.”

Roseman cited 2018 draft picks Josh Sweat, Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox not getting long-term deals until midway through their fourth seasons. Sanders might have to hold his breath until Thanksgiving while proving he can stay healthy after missing nine games over the past two years. He’s been a fixture on the team’s injury report despite rushing for 2,439 yards.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Update on Jalen Hurts’ Ankle Injury

Jalen Hurts underwent surgery to repair the injured right ankle that hampered him down the stretch of the 2021 season. The procedure was deemed minor and happened on February 2, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is undergoing surgery today on his ankle, per sources. Hurts played through the injury late in the season and the playoff game, but it clearly affected him. He should be fully recovered by the start of OTAs this spring. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2022

The Eagles haven’t offered an update on Hurts or set a recovery timetable. According to Roseman, it shouldn’t prevent the starting quarterback from missing training camp or any of the offseason conditioning program.

“I think from an injury perspective, I’d rather not get into the injuries because that probably opens the door on all of them,” Roseman said, “but really optimistic about his readiness for the offseason program.”

NFL Combine Notes: ‘For the Love of God, Howie’

Giovanni Hamilton – Philly’s favorite amateur podcaster – has been taking in the NFL Scouting Combine live from Indianapolis and seems to be enjoying every minute. He recently appeared on NFL Network where he revealed his Eagles’ draft wish list to Rich Eisen. Hamilton preached the need to take receivers and linebackers, adding a great piece of unsolicited advice for Roseman: “Howie, for the love of God, get us some linebackers!”

Ironically, Roseman recently addressed his thoughts on drafting linebackers. It didn’t sound like there would be an emphasis on the position.

“We want to have 22 good starters,” Roseman said. “So, it’s not like we’re sitting there going, ‘Let’s have really bad players at a certain position.’ We’re grading linebackers just like we’re grading every other position.”