Eagles Star Posts Motivational Message After Fracturing Hand

Add another injury to Miles Sanders’ long medical report. The starting running back for the Philadelphia Eagles has a fractured hand, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. He is expected to undergo a follow-up examination on Monday.

Sanders exited Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants late in the second quarter. He never returned after picking up 45 yards on seven carries. The Penn State product was already dealing with a nagging ankle injury that he first hurt on October 24 in Las Vegas. If his hand is indeed fractured, Sanders could be out for the year depending on the severity of the break.

Sanders took to Twitter to post a motivational message to the fans: “Adversity will break you or make you!” Jordan Howard – nine carries for 37 yards – filled in for Sanders when he initially went down versus New York, then he left the game with a “stinger.” Boston Scott took over for Howard and racked up 41 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushes.

Following up on the @ProFootballTalk Mike Florio report tonight on NBC on #eagles RB Miles Sanders has told teammates after game he thinks his hand is fractured. @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/5kaA3xi2vj — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) December 27, 2021

Scott and his teammates have preached resiliency throughout the year as injuries kept piling up. The Eagles also had to fight through a lot of negativity following their 2-5 start to the season.

“Fight through anything and stay close-knit,” Scott said. “We don’t let what’s going on the outside or anything like that interfere with the camaraderie and brotherhood that we have going on inside that locker room. I love those guys; I’ll go to war for them every week.”

Boston Scott owns the New York Football Giants 🔥 8 TDs in 6 total career games against NYG for @BostonScott2 (via @Eagles)

pic.twitter.com/GM8ROVNtto — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 26, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Scott Reprises ‘Giant Killer’ Role

Scott has earned the well-deserved moniker of “Giant Killer” for the way he performs versus New York. The 5-foot-6 bowling ball has eight touchdowns (seven rushing, one receiving) in six career games against the Giants. Scott has 327 rushing yards on 71 carries, or 4.6 yards per carry. And no one knows why, including Scott himself.

Most TDs vs. the Giants since 2019 8 … Boston Scott

7 … Ezekiel Elliott

5 … Mike Evans

3 … Amari Cooper

3 … Chase Edmonds

3 … Cooper Kupp — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 26, 2021

“It’s an NFL team, I don’t know,” Scott said when asked why he thrives against New York. “I’m just out there doing my job.”

Officials Explain DeVonta Smith Touchdown

DeVonta Smith’s four-yard touchdown late in the third quarter was a toe-tapping thing of beauty. The rookie receiver straddled the sideline like a trapeze artist and dragged his foot to stay inbounds. The officials initially ruled it a touchdown, then reversed it after looking at the replay, and then changed it back to a touchdown after “further review.”

DeVonta Smith 🤝 Sideline catches pic.twitter.com/xqdYI4xPHC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 26, 2021

Did Nick Sirianni challenge the initial ruling of a touchdown? No, he did not. The reason for the second review had to do with a communication lapse between the refs on the field and the officials in the replay booth. They wanted to look at additional angles during the TV timeout. Which they did.

“It looked like a heel on one angle, but then on another angle, it looked like the toe probably drug,” NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson said. “So, we just wanted to stop play and make sure we were looking at all of the angles and make sure that the rule was applied correctly. And since the ruling on the field was a touchdown, that’s when we say, well, we don’t have evidence to change it from the ruling and that’s why we stayed with touchdown.”