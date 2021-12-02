Miles Sanders Updates Injury Status for Eagles-Jets Game

Miles Sanders was back out on the practice field for the Philadelphia Eagles and proclaimed himself good to go for Week 13. The team lost their starting running back late in last week’s game when he limped off the field with an ankle injury.

It was the same ankle injury that sidelined him for three weeks in November. Sanders called it a “tweak” and promised he was doing everything in his power to play against the New York Jets. When asked if he was playing, Sanders replied: “Yes.”

But the third-year player is officially listed day to day after being a limited participant at Wednesday’s walk-through. Sanders told reporters he was “feeling good” and hoped to suit up. Head coach Nick Sirianni said he was “heading in the right direction.”

“Hopefully I’ll be playing,” Sanders said. “Tweaked it [ankle] a little again, you know I had that ankle injury that had me out for three weeks. Made a play [against the Giants], hurt it again, and tried to go back in later in the game and it just wasn’t feeling right. Couldn’t keep it solid. But I feel good – getting better every day and, like I said, just trying to get ready for Sunday.”

The Eagles are expected to pound the rock versus the NFL’s sixth-worst rush defense. The Jets have surrendered 1,416 yards on the ground, or 128.7 yards per game. Sanders is the lead back, with Jordan Howard battling a nagging knee injury and Boston Scott fighting an undisclosed illness. Those potential absences could mean a bigger role for rookie Kenny Gainwell.

Sanders Praises Jason Kelce, Offensive Line

The key to the Eagles’ mid-season resurgence has been their rushing attack. Everyone knows it’s coming but no one has been able to stop it. Philadelphia has picked up 1,075 yards on the ground over the past five weeks. That equals 215 yards per game while running the ball on 64% of their total offensive snaps.

Why has it worked? Look no further than the offensive line, according to Sanders. It has nothing to do with scheme.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s nothing scheme-wise that we’re doing differently,” Sanders said. “I literally just think it’s our O-line and our O-line is ridiculous. Like they just move and replace people like it’s nothing. They love running the ball and if that’s what they want to do, then we’re going to ride right behind them.”

They’ll move and replace right guard Jack Driscoll next. He is done for the year after suffering a high ankle sprain. Nate Herbig is the leading candidate to take over there. Injuries aside, the one constant on that ridiculous offensive line is Jason Kelce. Sanders’ eyes lit up talking about the All-Pro center.

“When Kelce’s pulling or something, just watch out. He’s going to clear it out and those are my favorite plays when I’m running behind 62,” Sanders said. “Literally everybody [on the offensive line], though. You got Jordan Mailata man-handling people, throwing people around. You got Lane Johnson, Pro Bowl, All Pro. And you got Landon [Dickerson] just learning every day, getting better, and he’s strong as I don’t know what. I love our O-line, that’s all I can say.”

Bye Week Not on Anyone’s Mind

It might be in Sanders’ best interest in sit the Jets game out and let his ankle heal. The Eagles’ rushing attack didn’t skip a beat when he was out of the lineup for three games last month. If he decided to do that, Sanders would get two weeks of rest since the Eagles are on bye in Week 14. Good idea, but it’s not one he wants to entertain.

“If I can play for New York then I’m going to play,” Sanders said. “And I’ll worry about the bye week after that.”

Sanders remains motivated by the chance of a postseason berth. The Eagles are in the mix for a wild-card spot as long as they keep winning. Last week’s 13-7 setback against the Giants left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

“Knowing that we still got a chance. Season’s not over,” Sanders said about his motivation. “We take one week at a time and take care of what we can take care of.”