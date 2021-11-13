Eagles’ Miles Sanders Posts Encouraging Injury Update

Jordan Howard has been running like it’s 2016 again. That’s the year he racked up 1,313 yards for the Chicago Bears and his lone Pro Bowl appearance. He’s entrenched himself as the lead back for the Philadelphia Eagles.

But his hold on the starter’s gig may be short-lived. Miles Sanders is eligible to return from injured reserve after Week 10 as he rehabs from a sprained ankle. The Penn State product recently posted a photo from the Eagles’ practice facility with the caption: “Ya boy is back!!” It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that he’s feeling a return is near.

Sanders has been out since Week 8 when he was carted off the field in Las Vegas. Philadelphia has used Howard and Boston Scott – with a tiny sprinkling of Kenny Gainwell – to fill the void. Oddly, head coach Nick Sirianni has committed to the ground game in Sanders’ absence. The Eagles have gained 258 yards on 66 running back carries over the past two weeks.

“With backs, I think I’ve said this before, like it’s never going to be something like, ‘Hey, this back is having 20 carries, this back has 10,’ whatever the number is,” Sirianni told reporters on November 1. “We’re very aware when a back gets a hot hand, we’ll ride that hot hand. That’s been my experience and what we will continue to do. A guy gets hot, we’ll ride the hot hand.”

Miles Sanders is back! pic.twitter.com/ih6QAvBf9P — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) November 11, 2021

Broncos Rule 2 Players Out

The Eagles take on the Denver Broncos on November 14 in the Mile High City. Sirianni only listed two players questionable on his final injury report: Josh Sweat (concussion), Andre Dillard (undisclosed). Meanwhile, Denver comes into this one badly banged up.

They listed 10 players questionable on their final injury report, including shutdown cornerback Patrick Surtain. The Broncos officially ruled starting tackles Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie out.

Here’s your Broncos/Eagles Friday injury report. Shurmur appears due to COVID. Bolles and Massie are out pic.twitter.com/udcCY6b1Xe — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) November 12, 2021

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will likely miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Shurmur tested positive and needs to turn in back-to-back negative tests prior to kickoff. The 56-year-old was a long-time Andy Reid assistant in Philly and served as interim head coach in 2015.

Sirianni Praises Jalen Hurts’ Scrambles

It’s been a balancing act for Jalen Hurts for when to put the Superman cape on versus knowing when to get out of bounds at the end of scrambles. Against Los Angeles, the dual-threat quarterback made a highlight-reel play on third down where he jumped over a Rams defender. Hurts picked up the first down and eventually hit DeVonta Smith for a game-tying touchdown. It went all for naught in a losing effort, though.

“That play where he jumped over top and did the flip, I think if we had won that game that would be a play they showed over Philly for a long time,” Sirianni said. “He just was really composed in a tight situation. That’s what you want out of your quarterbacks. That’s what I’ve seen out of good quarterbacks in my past.”